Uber agrees to acquire Getir’s delivery business in Turkey from Mubadala

Deal with Mubadala reinforces Uber’s continued investment in Turkey
Dubai: Uber Technologies has agreed to acquire the delivery business of Getir in Türkiye, covering food, grocery, retail, and water delivery services. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
The agreement was announced jointly by Uber and Mubadala Investment Company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, Getir’s largest shareholder, has been exploring an exit from its Turkey investments, sources told Reuters earlier. It sold Getir Arac to local car rental firm Tiktak and earlier secured regulatory approval to acquire four key Getir subsidiaries.
Uber said the latest acquisition marks another step in its long-term investment strategy in Türkiye and brings Getir’s delivery operations together with Trendyol Go, which is already part of Uber’s delivery ecosystem in the country.
Following completion, Uber plans to combine the operational strengths of Getir and Trendyol Go. The company said the integration is expected to expand consumer choice, increase delivery opportunities for couriers, and generate additional demand for restaurants and retailers across Türkiye.
Getir users will continue to place orders through the Getir Super App. Uber said those customers will gain access to a wider range of restaurants currently available on Trendyol Go. At the same time, Trendyol Go users will be able to order groceries from Getir directly through the Trendyol Go app.
Uber said the move is designed to improve coverage and efficiency without disrupting existing user experiences on either platform.
“With a thriving digital economy and a dynamic consumer base, Uber is committed to investing in Türkiye for the long term,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of Uber.
He said combining the two platforms is intended to support the growth of a competitive delivery ecosystem that benefits consumers, couriers, and merchants.
Uber has steadily expanded its footprint in Türkiye, viewing the country as a key market due to high urban density, strong demand for on-demand services, and a young, digitally engaged population.
Mubadala said the transaction reflects the progress Getir has made in strengthening its operations in its home market.
“Mubadala has been a committed partner to Getir, supporting the company and building a leading food and on-demand delivery platform in Türkiye,” said Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, deputy group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company.
He said Türkiye continues to be an attractive market for Mubadala, adding that the firm is assessing further long-term investment opportunities in the country.
Getir said the agreement represents a major milestone for the company as it enters a new phase of development.
“This agreement is a significant milestone for Getir and is a testament to the strong operating model and leading brand our team has built in our home market of Türkiye,” said Batuhan Gultakan, chief executive of Getir.
He said the company plans to bring its ultrafast delivery expertise into Uber’s global ecosystem while continuing to improve services for consumers, couriers, restaurants, and retailers.
Getir said it remains focused on Türkiye as its core market and described the transaction as an opportunity to scale its strengths through Uber’s platform and international reach.
The companies said the transaction will proceed following regulatory approvals and completion of standard closing conditions. No timeline for closing was disclosed.
Uber said further updates will be provided once the deal receives the necessary approvals and the integration process begins.
