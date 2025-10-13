Dubai Taxi Company, Keeta to launch smarter, faster delivery service in Dubai

Agreement aims to introduce faster, smarter, and more sustainable ways to deliver goods
Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has signed a major partnership with Keeta, the international arm of China’s delivery giant Meituan, to improve and expand last-mile delivery services across Dubai.
The agreement aims to introduce faster, smarter, and more sustainable ways to deliver goods — including future use of drones and driverless vehicles.
This collaboration supports DTC’s long-term plan to grow beyond passenger transport and strengthen its role in Dubai’s fast-growing e-commerce and on-demand delivery market. The company will start by rolling out 150 delivery motorbikes, expanding to 500 by the end of the year, with an expected Dh10 million in new revenue in the first year.
Dubai’s online delivery market continues to surge. According to Statista, online food delivery revenues in the UAE are projected to exceed Dh5 billion in 2025, reaching nearly Dh6 billion by 2030.
DTC’s delivery business is growing rapidly — its Q2 2025 revenues climbed 102% year-on-year to Dh18.2 million, thanks to a fleet of more than 2,000 delivery bikes serving restaurants, retailers, and courier platforms.
“At DTC, we continue to strengthen our mobility and logistics solutions in line with Dubai’s vision for a connected and sustainable future,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company.
“Partnering with Keeta diversifies our services, maximizes fleet potential, and puts DTC at the forefront of next-generation logistics — from advanced delivery bikes to drones and autonomous delivery technologies.”
Keeta will bring its global experience and technology from Meituan to support the UAE’s digital logistics ambitions. The partnership will explore AI-driven delivery systems, autonomous mobility solutions, and drone-based logistics, all managed jointly with DTC.
“We are proud to partner with Dubai Taxi Company to bring Keeta’s global delivery expertise and Meituan’s advanced logistics technologies to the UAE,” said Alex Wei, Logistics General Manager of Keeta Middle East. “This collaboration combines DTC’s strong local presence with our world-class innovation to build a smart, efficient, and sustainable delivery ecosystem.”
The partnership marks a new phase in DTC’s growth as it moves beyond traditional taxi services into future-ready logistics and mobility solutions. By combining Dubai’s strategic location with global technology expertise, DTC and Keeta aim to make Dubai a regional leader in smart delivery and logistics innovation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox