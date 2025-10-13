Dubai Taxi Company, Keeta to launch smarter, faster delivery service in Dubai

This collaboration supports DTC’s long-term plan to grow beyond passenger transport and strengthen its role in Dubai’s fast-growing e-commerce and on-demand delivery market. The company will start by rolling out 150 delivery motorbikes, expanding to 500 by the end of the year, with an expected Dh10 million in new revenue in the first year.

“At DTC, we continue to strengthen our mobility and logistics solutions in line with Dubai’s vision for a connected and sustainable future,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company.

Dubai’s online delivery market continues to surge. According to Statista, online food delivery revenues in the UAE are projected to exceed Dh5 billion in 2025, reaching nearly Dh6 billion by 2030.

The partnership marks a new phase in DTC’s growth as it moves beyond traditional taxi services into future-ready logistics and mobility solutions. By combining Dubai’s strategic location with global technology expertise, DTC and Keeta aim to make Dubai a regional leader in smart delivery and logistics innovation.

“We are proud to partner with Dubai Taxi Company to bring Keeta’s global delivery expertise and Meituan’s advanced logistics technologies to the UAE,” said Alex Wei, Logistics General Manager of Keeta Middle East. “This collaboration combines DTC’s strong local presence with our world-class innovation to build a smart, efficient, and sustainable delivery ecosystem.”

Keeta will bring its global experience and technology from Meituan to support the UAE’s digital logistics ambitions. The partnership will explore AI-driven delivery systems, autonomous mobility solutions, and drone-based logistics, all managed jointly with DTC.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.