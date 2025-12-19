Dubai traffic safety: Police train 200 taxi drivers in safe driving practices

Dubai Police focus on taxi driver education for safer roads
Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic recently conducted a series of awareness sessions for more than 200 newly recruited taxi drivers at National Taxi, reinforcing safe driving practices and adherence to traffic laws.
The initiative underscores the force’s commitment to road safety, recognising the critical role taxi drivers play in transporting the public while maintaining safety standards on the city’s roads.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said educating taxi drivers is a key strategic priority. “Taxi drivers’ daily work has a direct impact on road safety and accident reduction,” he said. “By raising awareness of safe driving behaviours and legal responsibilities, we aim to create a safer and more sustainable traffic environment.”
Delivered by the Traffic Institute Department, the sessions covered:
Vehicle safety procedures and defensive driving techniques
Dangerous traffic violations and their legal and human consequences
Road signs and signals, and correct response measures
The importance of following traffic rules to prevent accidents and protect lives
Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that well-trained drivers form the first line of defence against accidents, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.
The sessions also introduced drivers to modern driving practices and technologies. Brigadier bin Suwaidan commended Officer Ahmad Muhamamd Khalaf for equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to enhance road safety across the city.
