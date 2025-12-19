GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai traffic safety: Police train 200 taxi drivers in safe driving practices

Dubai Police focus on taxi driver education for safer roads

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Taxi drivers’ daily work has a direct impact on road safety and accident reduction
Taxi drivers’ daily work has a direct impact on road safety and accident reduction
Supplied

Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic recently conducted a series of awareness sessions for more than 200 newly recruited taxi drivers at National Taxi, reinforcing safe driving practices and adherence to traffic laws.

The initiative underscores the force’s commitment to road safety, recognising the critical role taxi drivers play in transporting the public while maintaining safety standards on the city’s roads.

A strategic priority

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said educating taxi drivers is a key strategic priority. “Taxi drivers’ daily work has a direct impact on road safety and accident reduction,” he said. “By raising awareness of safe driving behaviours and legal responsibilities, we aim to create a safer and more sustainable traffic environment.”

Course highlights

Delivered by the Traffic Institute Department, the sessions covered:

  • Vehicle safety procedures and defensive driving techniques

  • Dangerous traffic violations and their legal and human consequences

  • Road signs and signals, and correct response measures

  • The importance of following traffic rules to prevent accidents and protect lives

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that well-trained drivers form the first line of defence against accidents, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.

Practical skills and modern techniques

The sessions also introduced drivers to modern driving practices and technologies. Brigadier bin Suwaidan commended Officer Ahmad Muhamamd Khalaf for equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical skills to enhance road safety across the city.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The court found that the plaintiff suffered material losses, including damage to her vehicle.

Dh20,000 compensation ordered over rear-end crash

2m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Driver, owner, insurer liable for Dh100k in fatal crash

1m read
From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.

Drugs found on driver after Dubai traffic accident

2m read
Having emergency services on hand ensures that visitors receive immediate care in critical situations, enhancing overall safety.

Sharjah Police roll out Winter Desert Safety plan

2m read