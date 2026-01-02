Zimaya Properties reaches major milestone with Belle Vie groundbreaking in Dubai Silicon Oasis

New project reinforces commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities
Zimaya Properties has officially marked the groundbreaking of Belle Vie, its latest residential development in Dubai Silicon Oasis, reinforcing the company’s steady growth and commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities across the city. Following the successful delivery of luxury villas and townhouses in Furjan and Dubai Hills, the company expanded into multi-unit boutique developments.
Belle Vie marks Zimaya’s third residential apartment project within a span of 15 months, following the successful launches of Belle Reve in Jumeirah Village Circle and Celeste Heights, both of which have strengthened the brand’s presence in the market. All previously launched projects are progressing well and remain on or ahead of their construction schedules.
The ceremony was attended by Zimaya Properties’ leadership, key partners, and consultants, who gathered to commemorate the milestone. Guests engaged in meaningful networking over curated refreshments, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflected the community-focused vision behind Belle Vie. The strong turnout further reinforced the confidence shown in the project since its launch.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Arsalan Tabani, Director of Zimaya Properties, said, “On behalf of myself and my partners, I would like to thank our customers for their trust, and especially our channel partners for their continued confidence and support. The swift transition from launch to construction reflects our commitment to delivering on our promises. We remain focused on creating thoughtfully planned developments that genuinely respond to the needs of end users, and we take pride in offering layouts and amenities that add long-term value for our buyers.”
The groundbreaking ceremony took place within 100 days of the project’s launch, marking a rapid progression from announcement to construction. Belle Vie recorded an exceptional market response, achieving 90 percent sales within just 40 days of its launch.
Belle Vie is an eight-level low-rise residential development comprising a thoughtfully planned mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom apartments. Designed with a clear end-user focus, the residences move away from compact market trends, offering more spacious, family-oriented layouts complemented by abundant natural light and refined detailing that balance functionality with understated elegance.
Located in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis, Belle Vie enjoys excellent connectivity and access to key lifestyle infrastructure. The upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line station, situated within walking distance, further enhances accessibility, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport remain a short drive away, positioning the development as both convenient and future-ready.
The project will feature a grand double-height lobby and a curated range of podium-level amenities, including a serene swimming pool with cabanas, a dedicated clubhouse, a children’s play area, a fully equipped fitness centre, and outdoor communal spaces designed to encourage relaxation and social interaction.
Commenting on the road ahead, Tabani added, “We are entering an exciting phase of growth. In the coming months, we will be introducing several new developments, including a sea-view project in Dubai Islands, a golf-course-facing and a park-facing development in Production City, and a commercial project in Arjan. These upcoming developments reflect our continued commitment to delivering well-planned communities that add lasting value for residents and investors alike.”
With construction now underway, Belle Vie moves confidently into its next phase, reinforcing Zimaya Properties’ commitment to shaping thoughtfully designed, future-ready communities across Dubai.
