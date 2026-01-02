Zimaya Properties reaches major milestone with Belle Vie groundbreaking in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Zimaya Properties has officially marked the groundbreaking of Belle Vie, its latest residential development in Dubai Silicon Oasis, reinforcing the company’s steady growth and commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities across the city. Following the successful delivery of luxury villas and townhouses in Furjan and Dubai Hills, the company expanded into multi-unit boutique developments.

Belle Vie marks Zimaya’s third residential apartment project within a span of 15 months, following the successful launches of Belle Reve in Jumeirah Village Circle and Celeste Heights, both of which have strengthened the brand’s presence in the market. All previously launched projects are progressing well and remain on or ahead of their construction schedules.

The ceremony was attended by Zimaya Properties’ leadership, key partners, and consultants, who gathered to commemorate the milestone. Guests engaged in meaningful networking over curated refreshments, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflected the community-focused vision behind Belle Vie. The strong turnout further reinforced the confidence shown in the project since its launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Arsalan Tabani, Director of Zimaya Properties, said, “On behalf of myself and my partners, I would like to thank our customers for their trust, and especially our channel partners for their continued confidence and support. The swift transition from launch to construction reflects our commitment to delivering on our promises. We remain focused on creating thoughtfully planned developments that genuinely respond to the needs of end users, and we take pride in offering layouts and amenities that add long-term value for our buyers.”

The groundbreaking ceremony took place within 100 days of the project’s launch, marking a rapid progression from announcement to construction. Belle Vie recorded an exceptional market response, achieving 90 percent sales within just 40 days of its launch.