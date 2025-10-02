DEWA, Dubai Taxi ink long-term deal for ultra-fast EV charging stations

The signing took place during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2025) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, witnessed the ceremony, with Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of DTC, formalising the deal.

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) have signed a long-term strategic contract to roll out ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles across the emirate. The agreement, part of DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative, will see the installation of 208 charging points, strengthening Dubai’s sustainable mobility drive and supporting DTC’s fleet transformation roadmap.

Al Tayer said the partnership reinforces Dubai’s leadership in adopting clean energy and transport solutions. “The EV Green Charger initiative now provides more than 1,500 charging points across the emirate. This new collaboration supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” he noted.

“This partnership with DEWA strengthens our ambition to be a model for clean and connected transport while advancing national climate goals,” he said.

DTC, which holds 45% of Dubai’s taxi market, has committed to converting its entire fleet – including taxis and limousines – to electric vehicles by 2040. Abdul Mushen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman of the Board of Directors at DTC, described the deal as a “strategic investment in the future of mobility.”

The initiative is expected to reduce 37,939 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. Combined with DTC’s existing charging infrastructure, total annual savings could reach 49,654 metric tonnes, marking a significant contribution to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

The first phase of the contract will see the launch of two charging hubs at DTC’s depot near Dubai International Airport and at its headquarters in Muhaisnah 4. The new stations will include chargers with capacities of up to 360 kW, capable of powering DTC’s expanding EV fleet, projected to exceed 2,500 vehicles by 2030.

DEWA launched the EV Green Charger initiative in 2014 to develop a pioneering charging network that keeps pace with Dubai’s rising demand for electric vehicles. The new agreement with DTC is seen as a milestone in accelerating Dubai’s green transition, ensuring that clean, efficient and reliable transport becomes the city’s standard in the years ahead.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.