Dubai EV charging in 20 minutes? New firm to roll out 200 stations in 2 years in UAE

First phase to see 10 ultra-fast chargers this year, venue partners invest zero capital
Dubai: Dubai is set to get a new network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations capable of charging most cars from 0–80% in just 15 to 20 minutes, roughly the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee, according to the company.
The rollout comes as the UAE accelerates its transition to green mobility. The UAE’s EV market is expanding rapidly. Sales rose from less than 1% of all new cars in 2021 to 13% in 2023, and Dubai alone now has over 40,000 registered EVs, said Anna Tsenter, CEO of ForEVo, at a press conference to announce the launch in Dubai on Tuesday night.
“This momentum is thanks to the UAE’s visionary leadership…Incentives like free parking, toll exemptions and free charging, combined with the rapid expansion of infrastructure, have broken barriers and built confidence for drivers,” she pointed out.
Tsenter said ForEVo’s new chargers deliver up to 180 kW of power.
"Our network will be powered by the latest ultra-fast Direct Current (DC) charging technology capable of delivering a full charge in as little as 15 to 20 minutes while you enjoy your cup of coffee. This empowers drivers with true freedom, turning lengthy stops into quick, convenient breaks and making long-distance electric travel a practical reality."
She added that the speed could change depending on the car and its battery. There are other players in Dubai offering ultra-fast DC charging capable of cutting times to under 30 minutes, a significant improvement over conventional Alternating Current (AC) systems.
Under the A-100 Group, ForEVo currently operates 186 charging stations in Belarus, according to its website. The network comes with smart energy management systems, real-time analytics, and circular economy-aligned designs that ensure a long lifecycle with upgradeability.
“What sets us apart is not just speed, but safety, software optimisation, and the user experience, developed through our R&D centre in Belarus,” said Tsenter.
She said users will have multiple payment options, including a mobile app, and tap card.
The company plans to install more than 200 charging stations across the UAE within two years. Ten are scheduled to go live soon, forming the first phase, with no upfront investment required from venue partners. By 2026, 50 stations are planned, and the full network of 200 is expected by 2027.
“Location is critical. We are prioritising high-traffic areas: malls, business centres and transit points, with strong grid access,” Tsenter said.
“We are looking for partners across all sectors — hotels, resorts, malls, restaurants, medical centres, schools, and business hubs — anyone who can provide parking spaces and grid capacity.”
ForEVo’s zero-investment model removes the cost barrier for landlords. “We only need two things: land and grid load. We cover all hardware, installation and maintenance. Partners simply provide the space and receive a share of revenues,” Tsenter said.
She said sustainability underpins ForEVo’s approach. “We are not claiming perfection, but sustainability is central to our strategy. Our chargers are modular and upgradeable, designed for circularity to reduce waste.”
Smart features include load balancing to ease pressure on the grid and real-time carbon savings reporting for government and fleet partners.
The company also has regional ambitions. “Long term, we aim to expand to 500 stations across the GCC, offering integrated charging services. AI will play a big role behind the scenes, optimising load balancing, predicting demand, improving efficiency, and enabling smarter energy use.”
40,000+ EVs registered in Dubai today
$2 billion – current UAE EV market size (2024)
$11 billion – projected UAE EV market by 2033
13% of new cars sold in UAE in 2023 were EVs (up from <1% in 2021)
15–20 minutes – charging time with ForEVo’s 180 kW ultra-fast chargers (0–80%)
