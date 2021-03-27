ION, the UAE-based sustainable transportation joint venture between Bee’ah and Crescent Enterprises, has installed high-power, ultra-fast charging stations with a total capacity of up to 350KW, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: ION, the UAE-based sustainable transportation joint venture between Bee’ah and Crescent Enterprises, has installed high-power, ultra-fast charging stations with a total capacity of up to 350KW, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Capable of charging electric vehicles (EV) through a connection to a user interface unit, the stations can supply combined charging system (CCS) EVs. Through its compatibility with all manufacturers, the stations also solve a common issue with EV charging infrastructure by catering to all types of e-vehicles including buses.

Another major benefit of the ION stations is its offer of the fastest charging times in the UAE, fully charging vehicles in less than 15 minutes on average and reducing user waiting time drastically. They are 25 times faster than a traditional home charger which only supplies up to 7 KW. Featuring less cable work, the stations are also cost-effective and reduce carbon footprint. A forthcoming announcement will be shared when the stations is officially open to accept customers.

“This is yet another demonstration of ION’s commitment to supporting the e-mobility network in the UAE. ION is at the forefront of bringing transformative, green mobility solutions to the market, and we are delighted to claim we have installed the Gulf region’s first ultra-fast charging stations. This move will go a long way to promote the mass adoption of EVs which will improve air quality and reduce vehicular pollution in support the UAE’s sustainability ambitions,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah and Chairman at ION

ION is fast-tracking the development of electric transportation in the UAE, and has achieved significant milestones within a few short years since its launch. Within Abu Dhabi, ION manages on-demand electric transportation in Masdar City, matching residents to a fleet of electric vehicles and autonomous electric shuttles through a mobile app.

“We are proud to have pioneered the installation of these ultra-fast charging stations in the region and the UAE, offering EV users convenience and efficiency that was not available before. We are rapidly responding to emerging industry trends and meeting the needs of players across the burgeoning electric transportation network in the UAE. ION’s aim is to continue to facilitate and enhance the network while utilising best-in-class technology, vehicles and infrastructure,” said Nasir Al Shamsi, Director Sustainable Mobility at Bee’ah.