No need to panic: India boosts LPG output 30% despite Iran tensions

“The supply of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) to domestic consumers and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is being ensured without any interruptions or cuts. Given this situation, there is absolutely no need for panic...Furthermore, regarding commercial consumers in our major urban cities and centres - many of whom are currently facing difficulties due to their reliance on LPG supplies - the Government of India is making every effort to address their concerns. We appeal to all such commercial consumers to contact their local CGD (City Gas Distribution) network provider or their designated dealer to obtain a PNG connection,” said Sharma.