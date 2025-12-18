Hatta weather alert: Police prepared for emergencies amid rainy weekend

The Hatta Winter Festival has been closed for two days
If you find yourself in Hatta over the rainy weekend, don’t worry. Dubai Police announced on X that the Hatta Police Station is fully equipped and prepared to deal with any emergency incidents that crop up during the period of unstable weather.
Colonel Ali Obaid Al Badwawi, Acting Director of Hatta Police Station, did however urge caution when it came to going out. He asked the public to stay away from mountain areas and watercourses, and to avoid crossing valleys.
While Hatta is known for its hiking and mountain climbs, Al Badwawi asked people to refrain from the adventures. Should an emergency arise, he added, people should reach out to the Command-and-Control Centre on 999, and describe the location clearly to responders.
Al Badwawi added that the police station had reviewed coordination efforts with partners including government and private entities. These partners included Dubai Municipality, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
The news comes on the heels of an announcement on the closure of the Hatta Winter Festival on Thursday and Friday due to the extreme weather.
Hatta Police is for the ninth year in a row implementing a campaign titled “Rain is a blessing, do not turn it into harm”, said Al Badwawi.
Major Ghdayer Mohammad bin Suroor, Head of the Traffic Registration Section at Hatta Police Station, said there’s a plan in place to deal with the inundation once the rains begin and the valleys begin to overflow.
“Patrols are instructed to cover all roads, and electronic message boards are activated to alert drivers to reduce speed. The station also coordinates with the General Department of Transport and Rescue, plus land and marine rescue teams, to ensure full readiness,” he explained.
The patrols enlist vehicles equipped for rugged terrain, supported by smart devices, modern communications linked to Command-and-Control Centre, and rescue equipment.
