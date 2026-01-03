GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Hatta Police commend Dubai Municipality employee for returning lost tourist bag

Mohammad Khan handed over a bag of vital documents, ensuring a quick return to the tourist

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Hatta Police commend Dubai Municipality employee for returning lost tourist bag

Dubai: Hatta Police Station has recognised a Dubai Municipality employee for his exemplary honesty after he found a tourist’s bag containing important documents and handed it over to the police.

Mohammad Khan, an employee of Dubai Municipality, discovered the bag and promptly reported the matter to Hatta Police Station, enabling officers to swiftly return it to its owner.

Colonel Ali Obaid Al Buduwai, Director of Hatta Police Station, presented the commendation and praised the employee for his responsible conduct and strong ethical values. The tourist later received his belongings, including his passport, and expressed his appreciation for the quick recovery, commending the high levels of safety and security across the  United Arab Emirates.

Colonel Al Buduwai said such actions reflect the community’s moral and humanitarian values and its strong sense of social responsibility. He added that recognising positive behaviour helps promote good conduct and reinforces the country’s reputation as a safe and secure place to live and visit.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hatta Unites Us festival offeres a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, artisans, and young creatives to connect

Hatta Unites Us festival showcases talent, draws Crowds

2m read
Visitors embraced wellbeing activities in stunning outdoor settings.

Hatta Festival 2025 brings fitness and nature together

1m read
Tourists and residents will benefit from a safer and more convenient new route.

Dubai RTA opens new 8-kilometre road to Al Awir camps

1m read
"Standing tall in the tourism landscape" - Hatta is one of the oldest preserved heritage areas of the UAE. Noushin Sajjad captures a picture of the impressive Hatta sign, which is 16 metres high, which adds a dash of modernity to the area’s historical significance. This mountain marker in Dubai has broken the record for tallest landmark sign featuring a postcardworthy view.

Hatta weather alert: Police prepared for emergencies

2m read