Hatta Police commend Dubai Municipality employee for returning lost tourist bag

Mohammad Khan handed over a bag of vital documents, ensuring a quick return to the tourist
Dubai: Hatta Police Station has recognised a Dubai Municipality employee for his exemplary honesty after he found a tourist’s bag containing important documents and handed it over to the police.
Mohammad Khan, an employee of Dubai Municipality, discovered the bag and promptly reported the matter to Hatta Police Station, enabling officers to swiftly return it to its owner.
Colonel Ali Obaid Al Buduwai, Director of Hatta Police Station, presented the commendation and praised the employee for his responsible conduct and strong ethical values. The tourist later received his belongings, including his passport, and expressed his appreciation for the quick recovery, commending the high levels of safety and security across the United Arab Emirates.
Colonel Al Buduwai said such actions reflect the community’s moral and humanitarian values and its strong sense of social responsibility. He added that recognising positive behaviour helps promote good conduct and reinforces the country’s reputation as a safe and secure place to live and visit.
