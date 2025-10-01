DEWA signs deal with ENOC to expand EV fast-charging network across Dubai

Partnership strengthens infrastructure as electric vehicle adoption accelerates across UAE
Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a strategic agreement with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) to expand the network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at ENOC service stations across the emirate.
The partnership is designed to enhance Dubai’s charging infrastructure, supporting the rapid growth in the number of electric vehicles on the roads and aligning with the city’s sustainability and clean energy goals. Under the agreement, ENOC stations will be equipped with additional high-capacity fast chargers, allowing EV owners to recharge their vehicles quickly and efficiently while on the move.
DEWA emphasised that the expansion is part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the adoption of green mobility solutions and reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector.
The initiative complements Dubai’s broader strategy to position itself as a global leader in sustainable urban mobility, ensuring that residents and visitors have access to reliable, state-of-the-art charging infrastructure throughout the city.
Officials said the move also encourages private sector participation in the development of the EV ecosystem, strengthening collaboration between government authorities and key industry players to drive innovation and support the UAE’s clean energy transition.
