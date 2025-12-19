Zoom convenience stores are slowly disappearing from Dubai Metro stations: Why?

Dubai: For many metro users, Zoom stores were a fixed part of the commute. A predictable stop between ticket gates and platforms. Over the past few months, that familiarity has started to fade.

Business listings back this up. Branches like the Rove Trade Centre / Al Jafiliya Zoom are now marked “permanently closed,” while others, including Al Ras, appear as inactive or temporarily shut.

Several Zoom outlets inside Dubai Metro stations have permanently closed, with shoppers, commuters, and outlet supervisors confirming how BurJuman, Union, and others along busy interchanges are among those affected. In some locations, stores are shuttered with no signage explaining the closure.

Others said the stores were not just impulse stops but intentional visits. “I always bought donuts and coffee from Zoom. I live near a metro station and would sometimes go there just for that. It’s sad to see them go,” said a UAE-based resident on Reddit.

“I’m going to miss their bagel and hotdog offers. It was an easy grab during my commute,” said one daily metro commuter. Another commuter focused on a favourite item, saying: “That Zoom hotdog was so good. I’ll really miss it.”

For many residents, the closures are more than a retail change. Zoom stores were part of everyday routines — a quick snack, a coffee refill, or a Nol card payment without leaving the station.

Some Reddit users say the trend began in late 2024 and early 2025, with closures reported in Deira, Oud Metha, and older metro locations that had already shut years earlier.

Regular metro users speculate that lower footfall and weaker sales at station-level stores may be driving the change. Unlike petrol stations, where customers often make planned stops, metro retail relies heavily on impulse purchases during rush hours.

For now, the trend points to fewer Zoom stores along the metro network, reflecting how commuter habits, retail economics, and daily life in Dubai continue to shift — quietly, between train arrivals.

While Zoom’s footprint inside metro stations is shrinking, empty spaces may not stay vacant for long. Some former outlets are expected to reopen under new operators, with names like Madina Group mentioned for specific stations.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.