IKEA opens store in Al Ain to offer affordable and sustainable home solutions

It may be compact in size, but it packs in the complete IKEA experience and then some. The layout features both the IKEA market hall and showroom area, offering a curated selection of 3,500 products for purchase, and more than 4,300 items on display, showcased in tasefully put-together living and dining spaces, bedroom, offices and children’s rooms reflecting all of our daily needs. This store’s design is particularly inspired by Al Ain, with room settings drawn from local culture and traditions.

“The Al Ain store offers a fresh format built around convenience, discovery, and everyday inspiration, creating a more community-focused experience,” said Jayan. “Visitors will discover many unique room settings thoughtfully inspired by the local lifestyle and culture of Al Ain. These designs aim to demonstrate how IKEA solutions can fit seamlessly into local homes, making the spaces feel lived in, relatable, and full of surprising touches.”

It also features over 600 items at lowered prices, and more than 200 pieces of furniture available for immediate purchase, as well as a comprehensive range of services to enhance convenience for shoppers such as assembly, delivery, kitchen services, installation, measuring, and interior design services.

Sustainability as its core

The new store reflects IKEA’s enduring commitment to eco-consciousness and shift towards circular design. Not only do many of the items on display feature sustainable materials, but the store itself has been created using sustainable interior design and construction, and functions with reduced energy and water consumption. The entire space is powered fully by renewable energy from Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), reducing its energy footprint further.

“Sustainability is a core focus for us, and I'm proud to say the Al Ain store has fulfilled the requirements of the LEED green building rating system, receiving Gold certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC),” Jayan said.

“This recognition acknowledges its sustainable design and construction, incorporating features that significantly reduce environmental impact, including lower energy consumption, substantial water savings, and improved air quality.”

The IKEA dining experience

This push towards sustainability even extends to the food at the store, which includes sustainable options including plant-based meals, ASC-certified salmon and UTZ-certified coffee. Beyond that, visitors will have the full range of IKEA dining experiences to look forward to at the Al Ain store, from the IKEA Restaurant with its iconic menu of Swedish staples and international favourites, to the Bistro offering quick bites such as shawarma or sandwiches and soft drinks, and the Swedish Food Market with its range of popular IKEA snacks. Together, the restaurant and bistro provide seating for over a hundred visitors, with the bistro featuring a convenient self-serve kiosk, and both the bistro and the Swedish Food Market having dedicated check-out counters.

Vision for the future

The Al Ain store encapsulates IKEA's long-term vision for the UAE to provide sustainable, affordable, quality home furnishing solutions accessible to all communities and families, and to encourage customers to make small, eco-conscious everyday changes to the way they consume household products such as reducing single use items, creating less waste, and using less water and energy.

“Our aim is to create a more enriching everyday life for the many people and to become an integral part of the communities, welcoming residents with inspiration, value, and practical solutions,” said Jayan.

“This store specifically contributes to IKEA's commitment to minimising its environmental footprint and moving towards a climate-positive future. Ultimately, our vision includes empowering customers to make sustainable choices and embedding eco-conscious practices throughout all our operations, embodying our dedication to a more responsible and sustainable home furnishing industry across the UAE.”