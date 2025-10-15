The project will enhance DTC's operational efficiency
Dubai: du and Dubai Taxi Company signed an MOU on 15 October 2025 to transition DTC's main platforms to the du National Hypercloud, aiming for enhanced speed, security, and autonomy in Dubai’s transport sector.
du and Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) have inked a memorandum of understanding to migrate DTC's core systems to du's Oracle Alloy-powered sovereign cloud platform. This landmark signing at Gitex Global 2025 in Dubai establishes the first national hypercloud initiative in the UAE's transport sector.
The project enhances DTC's operational efficiency by improving workload management, accelerating computation, and reducing technical debt while ensuring compliance with UAE data sovereignty laws. It grants DTC access to a scalable, secure digital infrastructure for critical operations.
Through this initiative, DTC will leverage autonomous databases and AI resources to enhance decision-making and analytics across its services, including taxis, limousines, buses, and deliveries. The move to du's national hypercloud is expected to improve operational efficiency, cut costs, and simplify connections with future mobility solutions.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, remarked: "The MOU with Dubai Taxi Company marks a pivotal moment for sovereign digital transformation in the UAE. By modernising DTC's core systems on du National Hypercloud, we're creating a blueprint for government-linked enterprises to achieve digital autonomy."
Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO at Dubai Taxi Company, noted: "As Dubai’s leading mobility provider, we are committed to leveraging technology that strengthens reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. Aligning with du reflects a strategic decision to support our innovation and data sovereignty goals, enabling us to optimise our core systems and leverage AI and data analytics for smarter operations."
The project serves as a model for other government entities seeking sovereign cloud solutions, aligning with the UAE’s Cloud First and Smart Dubai programmes. du Tech will manage the migration and ongoing support, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal system performance. The MOU outlines a phased deployment, focusing on major mobility and logistics operators in the UAE in future phases.
