Dubai Culture signs landmark music partnership with Spotify

The MoU marks a unique partnership between a government cultural body and a global music platform. It aims to build stronger links between Dubai’s creative sector and the international music industry. Through this collaboration, both parties will work together to create opportunities for emerging musicians, helping them gain wider recognition and grow their careers.

Dubai has taken a major step to support local musicians and creative talent after Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with Spotify. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, signalling a new chapter in the emirate’s music and cultural growth.

The MoU will see both organisations launching music-led projects that highlight Dubai’s creative community. These initiatives aim to encourage artistic expression, cultural exchange, and innovation within the local music scene.

A key part of the partnership is the development of programmes designed to help Emirati and UAE-based artists access resources and platforms that can boost their professional growth. These programmes will focus on:

The agreement also sets a new standard for how public and private organisations can work together in Dubai’s creative economy. It will allow Dubai Culture and Spotify to share insights and work on cultural initiatives that match global trends and best practices.

Gustav Gyllenhammar, Senior Vice President of Markets and Subscriptions at Spotify, added that the platform is committed to helping creators worldwide. He said the collaboration will strengthen Dubai’s music ecosystem and help local music reach listeners across the globe.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said the agreement fits with the authority’s long-term goals. She said talent development is a key priority, especially in music, where support must be ongoing to help artists produce work and build sustainable careers.

The partnership supports Dubai’s wider ambition to become a global centre for culture and creativity. By strengthening the local music sector, Dubai hopes to build a thriving hub for talent and a stronger international cultural presence.

Spotify’s support for emerging talent through programmes like RADAR Arabia and playlists such as Fresh Finds Arabia aligns with this goal, helping new artists gain exposure and connect with global audiences.

The MoU builds on Dubai Culture’s existing programmes, including grants, artist residencies, and learning opportunities. These initiatives aim to invest in the next generation of creatives and strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a creative destination known for diversity and strong infrastructure.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.