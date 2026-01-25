Dubai Culture signs landmark music partnership with Spotify

Agreement aims to boost local music talent and connect Dubai artists with global audiences
Dubai has taken a major step to support local musicians and creative talent after Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with Spotify. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, signalling a new chapter in the emirate’s music and cultural growth.
The MoU marks a unique partnership between a government cultural body and a global music platform. It aims to build stronger links between Dubai’s creative sector and the international music industry. Through this collaboration, both parties will work together to create opportunities for emerging musicians, helping them gain wider recognition and grow their careers.
The agreement also sets a new standard for how public and private organisations can work together in Dubai’s creative economy. It will allow Dubai Culture and Spotify to share insights and work on cultural initiatives that match global trends and best practices.
A key part of the partnership is the development of programmes designed to help Emirati and UAE-based artists access resources and platforms that can boost their professional growth. These programmes will focus on:
helping artists build their careers sustainably
improving competitiveness in the music industry
offering data and analytics to better understand audiences
providing practical support for long-term progress
Dubai Culture and Spotify will also co-deliver initiatives that expand access for artists to training, mentorship, and creative opportunities.
The MoU will see both organisations launching music-led projects that highlight Dubai’s creative community. These initiatives aim to encourage artistic expression, cultural exchange, and innovation within the local music scene.
The partnership supports Dubai’s wider ambition to become a global centre for culture and creativity. By strengthening the local music sector, Dubai hopes to build a thriving hub for talent and a stronger international cultural presence.
Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said the agreement fits with the authority’s long-term goals. She said talent development is a key priority, especially in music, where support must be ongoing to help artists produce work and build sustainable careers.
Gustav Gyllenhammar, Senior Vice President of Markets and Subscriptions at Spotify, added that the platform is committed to helping creators worldwide. He said the collaboration will strengthen Dubai’s music ecosystem and help local music reach listeners across the globe.
The MoU builds on Dubai Culture’s existing programmes, including grants, artist residencies, and learning opportunities. These initiatives aim to invest in the next generation of creatives and strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a creative destination known for diversity and strong infrastructure.
Spotify’s support for emerging talent through programmes like RADAR Arabia and playlists such as Fresh Finds Arabia aligns with this goal, helping new artists gain exposure and connect with global audiences.
