Women's Empowerment Partnership takes center stage at GFOIS Dubai Summit

When the doors closed on this year’s Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, conversations about private capital and cross-border investment had already filled two days of discreet meetings and strategic dialogue. Yet one of the summit’s most discussed moments did not center on asset classes or market projections.
Instead, it unfolded during the Gala evening on 4 February, when a women’s empowerment partnership was formally signed at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in front of an audience of global family offices, institutional investors and high net worth principals.
The agreement brought together The Empowering Women Middle East and the Arinnitti Foundation, establishing a structured collaboration focused on advancing women’s entrepreneurship, education and wellbeing through transparent and values driven governance.
The Global Family Office Investment Summit, widely recognized as one of the region’s leading private gatherings for capital leaders, had convened decision makers from across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. Over two days, participants examined long term investment strategies, regional growth corridors and sustainable deployment of capital.
Family offices attending the summit represented significant intergenerational wealth. Discussions ranged from infrastructure and innovation to regulatory clarity and emerging markets. Yet woven through the agenda was a broader theme: legacy.
In her opening remarks, Claudia Pinto addressed this evolving mindset among family offices.
“Family offices are not only custodians of wealth,” she said. “They are stewards of legacy and progress. When capital is guided by knowledge and long term thinking, it can strengthen economies and communities at the same time.”
Her comments set the tone for a summit that increasingly framed financial performance and societal resilience as interconnected objectives.
Pinto also reflected on Dubai’s role in hosting such dialogues.
“The UAE has created a space where investors, entrepreneurs and public institutions can engage directly and build partnerships based on trust. That proximity allows ideas to move faster and decisions to be made with confidence.”
Against this backdrop, the partnership signing during the Gala took on symbolic significance.
The collaboration between The Empowering Women Middle East and the Arinnitti Foundation was anchored in a clearly articulated mission: to support women as leaders and contributors to resilient societies through wellbeing, education and long term empowerment under transparent and values driven governance.
The shared vision extended beyond immediate program delivery. It described a world where women’s leadership strengthens families, communities and nations for generations.
Its guiding principle was succinct: Women at the Heart of Humanity.
The agreement outlined a portfolio of strategic initiatives that both organizations intend to advance jointly. These include women’s empowerment ecosystems, governance frameworks designed to reinforce ethical leadership, wellbeing and longevity hubs, structured leadership and social impact programs, retreat and transformation concepts, and global humanitarian initiatives centered on women.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Pinto said, “This partnership brings together purpose and action. By combining our networks and experience, we are building pathways for women not only to participate in the economy, but to lead it with knowledge, dignity and long term vision.”
Arina Arinnitti emphasised the systemic nature of the effort.
“When women are given access to knowledge, networks and opportunity, they become catalysts for entire communities. Our responsibility is to create systems where leadership is grounded in humanity, education and shared prosperity.”
For attendees, the signing positioned women’s leadership not as a side discussion, but as a structured component of long-term capital strategy.
The summit also reflected the convergence of finance and culture. Among those present was British contemporary artist Sacha Jafri, whose large-scale humanitarian art projects have raised tens of millions of dollars for charitable causes. His record-breaking painting, The Journey of Humanity, remains one of the most notable philanthropic art achievements of recent years.
Jafri’s presence reinforced the broader narrative that capital, creativity and social responsibility can operate within the same ecosystem.
As GFOIS concluded, delegates departed with new partnerships, potential investment pathways and extended networks. The women’s empowerment partnership signed during the Gala remains one of the summit’s defining moments.
In practical terms, its long-term impact will depend on execution, funding alignment and program development in the months ahead. Symbolically, however, it signaled a shift. In a forum traditionally associated with private capital strategy, women’s entrepreneurship and humanity centered leadership were placed firmly within the conversation about legacy.
At a summit defined by capital stewardship, the message was clear. Long term value is measured not only in financial returns, but in the resilience of the societies that capital helps shape.