58 nations back AI cooperation push at global summit attended by Sheikh Khaled

Global leaders meet in India to advance AI partnerships and governance

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The UAE’s participation underscores its role in strengthening international collaboration to accelerate the adoption of AI applications across strategic sectors and support the development of future-focused economic models.
WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the opening session of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joining global leaders in discussions focused on expanding international cooperation in artificial intelligence.

The summit, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought together heads of state, government officials, investors and technology leaders to examine how artificial intelligence can accelerate economic growth, support sustainable development and improve quality of life worldwide.

Participants explored ways to strengthen partnerships between governments and the private sector to speed up adoption of AI solutions across industries while ensuring inclusive access to emerging technologies.

Focus on global partnerships and growth

Leaders discussed strategic priorities shaping the future of artificial intelligence, including the need to expand collaboration between advanced economies and emerging markets to close technology gaps and promote balanced development.

The Leaders Plenary examined opportunities to deepen international partnerships and embed AI driven innovation across sectors aligned with global economic transformation.

Discussions also highlighted the role of public private cooperation in building resilient innovation ecosystems capable of supporting long term growth.

58 countries align on AI cooperation roadmap

On the sidelines of the summit, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence held a meeting involving representatives from 58 member countries to review progress in international cooperation initiatives.

Delegates endorsed a joint leaders statement outlining a roadmap aimed at strengthening global AI governance principles and enhancing collaboration on responsible AI research and policy frameworks.

The roadmap builds on recommendations from the Paris AI Action Summit in 2025, which set out guiding principles focused on ethical governance and equitable access to artificial intelligence technologies.

The UAE’s participation reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen international collaboration in advanced technology sectors and support global initiatives aimed at responsible AI development.

The summit discussions reinforced the growing importance of coordinated global action in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, particularly as countries seek to balance rapid technological advancement with governance, ethical standards and inclusive growth objectives.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
