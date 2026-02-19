Global leaders meet in India to advance AI partnerships and governance
Dubai: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the opening session of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joining global leaders in discussions focused on expanding international cooperation in artificial intelligence.
The summit, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought together heads of state, government officials, investors and technology leaders to examine how artificial intelligence can accelerate economic growth, support sustainable development and improve quality of life worldwide.
Participants explored ways to strengthen partnerships between governments and the private sector to speed up adoption of AI solutions across industries while ensuring inclusive access to emerging technologies.
Leaders discussed strategic priorities shaping the future of artificial intelligence, including the need to expand collaboration between advanced economies and emerging markets to close technology gaps and promote balanced development.
The Leaders Plenary examined opportunities to deepen international partnerships and embed AI driven innovation across sectors aligned with global economic transformation.
Discussions also highlighted the role of public private cooperation in building resilient innovation ecosystems capable of supporting long term growth.
On the sidelines of the summit, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence held a meeting involving representatives from 58 member countries to review progress in international cooperation initiatives.
Delegates endorsed a joint leaders statement outlining a roadmap aimed at strengthening global AI governance principles and enhancing collaboration on responsible AI research and policy frameworks.
The roadmap builds on recommendations from the Paris AI Action Summit in 2025, which set out guiding principles focused on ethical governance and equitable access to artificial intelligence technologies.
The UAE’s participation reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen international collaboration in advanced technology sectors and support global initiatives aimed at responsible AI development.
The summit discussions reinforced the growing importance of coordinated global action in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, particularly as countries seek to balance rapid technological advancement with governance, ethical standards and inclusive growth objectives.