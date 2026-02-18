The UAE delegation at the India AI Impact Summit includes Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Saif Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India.