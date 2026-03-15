Muslim Council of Elders calls for global campaign to confront extremism, hate speech, promote coexistence

The Document on Human Fraternity, which was co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by Dr Al‑Tayeb and the late Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, affirms that freedom is a right for every human being — in belief, thought, expression, and practice — and that pluralism and diversity in religion, color, gender, race, and language are manifestations of divine wisdom by which God created humanity. The document establishes these principles as a foundation for the rights to freedom of belief and freedom of difference, and for the rejection of coercing individuals into a particular religion or culture, or imposing a civilisational model that others do not accept.