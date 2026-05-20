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UAE air defences intercept six drones over past 48 hours

Investigations trace recent drone threats to Iraq amid assurances of national security

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UAE air defences intercept six drones over past 48 hours
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that over the past 48 hours, UAE air defence systems successfully detected and intercepted six hostile drones that attempted to target civilian and vital areas in the country.

The air defence forces successfully intercepted and neutralised the hostile targets with the highest levels of readiness and efficiency, without any human casualties or impact on the safety of vital facilities.

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All six drones came from Iraqi territory

As part of the ongoing investigations into the blatant attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant on May 17, 2026, the results of tracking and technical monitoring revealed that the three drones involved in the incident — two of which were successfully intercepted while the third struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter on that date — in addition to the drones intercepted subsequently, had all originated from Iraqi territory.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security in accordance with international laws and conventions.

The Ministry also stressed the full readiness of the Armed Forces to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and national assets.

The drone attack on the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has once again thrust Iraq’s Iran-backed militias into the regional spotlight.

They form part of Tehran’s vast network of proxy groups, through which it exercises influence in the region, and revs up fears that the conflict is widening beyond Iran’s borders.

The recent drone launches against on the UAE has shone the spotlight on the militias operating in Iraq under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

Saudi ​Arabia on Sunday ‌also said it intercepted three drones after they ​entered its territory ​from Iraqi airspace.

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