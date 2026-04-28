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Two workers killed, 19 injured as under-construction building in Iraq's Kirkuk collapses

Rescue teams pull survivors from under rubble

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Civil defence teams rushed to the scene, managing to pull a number of workers from the rubble and recover the bodies of two workers
Civil defence teams rushed to the scene, managing to pull a number of workers from the rubble and recover the bodies of two workers
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Dubai: Two workers were killed and 19 others injured after a building under construction collapsed in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Wahda district while concrete pouring works were under way, trapping several workers beneath the debris.

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Civil defence teams rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations under the direct supervision of local authorities, managing to pull a number of workers from the rubble and recover the bodies of the two workers.

 A medical source said the injured suffered fractures, wounds and bruises, with some cases described as critical. All casualties were transferred to nearby hospitals, where emergency teams were placed on high alert to handle the situation.

 Kirkuk police spokesman Amer Nouri said the collapse happened while at least 10 workers were inside the structure, adding that the cause of the incident remains under investigation. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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