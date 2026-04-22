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Iraq: Woman killed, four children injured as old house collapses in Kirkuk

100-year-old building gives way during wedding

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Old building collapses in Iraq's Kirkuk
Old building collapses in Iraq's Kirkuk
AFP

A 22-year-old woman was killed and four children seriously injured after part of an old house collapsed during a wedding gathering in Kirkuk, local authorities said.

The incident occurred as guests were preparing to bring in the bride; a section of the ageing structure gave way, turning the celebration into a tragedy. Among the injured children was the woman’s son.

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Civil defence teams were dispatched immediately to the scene to begin search and rescue operations. Hussam Khalil, head of civil defence in Kirkuk, said all available teams responded to the collapse. “The injured were transferred to Kirkuk General Hospital and their condition is unstable, while rescue efforts continue at the site,” he said.

 A security source said the house, estimated to be between 75 and 100 years old, was in a deteriorated condition and located in one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods.

 Three rescue teams took part in clearing the rubble, rescuing those trapped and recovering the body of the victim, who was described as an orphan. The collapse also caused damage to nearby shops, according to local officials.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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