100-year-old building gives way during wedding
A 22-year-old woman was killed and four children seriously injured after part of an old house collapsed during a wedding gathering in Kirkuk, local authorities said.
The incident occurred as guests were preparing to bring in the bride; a section of the ageing structure gave way, turning the celebration into a tragedy. Among the injured children was the woman’s son.
Civil defence teams were dispatched immediately to the scene to begin search and rescue operations. Hussam Khalil, head of civil defence in Kirkuk, said all available teams responded to the collapse. “The injured were transferred to Kirkuk General Hospital and their condition is unstable, while rescue efforts continue at the site,” he said.
A security source said the house, estimated to be between 75 and 100 years old, was in a deteriorated condition and located in one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods.
Three rescue teams took part in clearing the rubble, rescuing those trapped and recovering the body of the victim, who was described as an orphan. The collapse also caused damage to nearby shops, according to local officials.