Three killed, six injured after under-construction bridge in Iraq’s Karbala collapses

Police cordoned off the area while emergency teams combed through the wreckage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: A bridge under construction in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala collapsed on Saturday evening, killing at least three people and injuring six others, local officials said.

The Al Atayshi Bridge, located near the Baghdad Gate entrance to the city, gave way suddenly, sending concrete and steel crashing down on cars and passersby. Initial reports indicated that three people were killed, while six others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Footage circulating widely on social media captured the moment of the collapse, as civil defence teams rushed into clear debris and search for survivors. Rescue workers and police cordoned off the area while emergency teams combed through the wreckage.

Authorities said they were still assessing the full scale of the damage and investigating the cause of the failure, which has shaken residents of Karbala, a city that draws millions of pilgrims each year.

The deputy head of the Karbala Provincial Council said the collapse of the Al Atayshi Bridge, which connects the road between Karbala and Baghdad, had left several civilians injured, though the final toll was not yet known. He noted that the bridge was still under construction and had not been completed, adding that a formal investigation would be launched to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

