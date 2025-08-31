GOLD/FOREX
Outrage in Iraq after video shows man covering dog’s fur with blue paint

Viral footage of animal abuse sparks condemnation and calls for prosecution

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: An Iraqi man has sparked public outrage after a video emerged showing him painting a dog blue in broad daylight on a Baghdad street.

The short clip, widely circulated on social media, appears to show the man covering the animal’s fur with blue paint while onlookers recorded the act. The footage quickly went viral, provoking widespread condemnation and demands that he be held accountable for animal abuse.

Viewers across Iraq and the wider region described the incident as “disturbing” and “inhumane,” with many calling for stronger protections for animals and stricter enforcement of penalties against those who mistreat them.

Animal rights activists said the case highlights the lack of clear legal safeguards for animals in Iraq, where reports of neglect and abuse often go unpunished. No official statement has yet been issued by Baghdad authorities.

