Iraqi woman who kissed UAE flag gets emotional welcome in Dubai

Her viral moment in Basra leads to a special UAE National Day invitation
Dubai: The UAE has welcomed an Iraqi woman — affectionately known as the Mother of the Iraqis — after her touching gesture during the Iraq–UAE football match won the hearts of thousands.
Her visit was arranged through a personal initiative by Emirati journalist and content creator Jassim Al Shuhaimi. He told Gulf News he was deeply moved when he saw her kiss the UAE flag during the match in Basra. While interviewing fans in the stadium, he witnessed her sincerity and felt compelled to do something meaningful in return.
Jassim reached out to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs–Dubai (GDRFA), explaining to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, why her gesture deserved recognition. Lt Gen Al Marri welcomed the idea, and a visit visa was issued for the Iraqi woman and her daughter, allowing them to join the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.
Rajha Mohammed Abbas, 62, known lovingly as the Mother of the Iraqis, arrived in Dubai with her daughter, Heba Fadel Taher, on 1 December — which also happened to be Rajha’s birthday, adding even more emotion to the moment.
GDRFA officers greeted her with flowers and stamped her passport with the special National Day stamp featuring the images of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum — a tribute to the UAE’s founding fathers.
“This is the most precious stamp in the Emirates,” Jassim told her as he handed over the passport.
With tears in her eyes, she replied, “This is honour… real honour.”
Speaking to Gulf News, Rajha said she was overwhelmed by the kindness shown to her. “I didn’t expect this surprise. May God protect you all,” she said, offering prayers for Jassim, the UAE, and its leadership. “The kindness of the people of the UAE is truly indescribable and priceless.”
Her daughter Heba echoed her mother’s gratitude. “I can’t describe how surprised and happy I am with the reception arranged by brother Jassim. He helped us with everything. We are truly grateful. May God bless you all.”
Their visit reflects the strong bonds of friendship between the people of Iraq and the UAE.
Rajha’s journey to the UAE began in the stands of the Basra stadium.
“A young Emirati walked by and gently placed the UAE flag on my lap,” she recalled. “I held it, hugged it, and kissed it. The flag is honour — whether it’s Iraq’s, the UAE’s, or any Arab nation’s.”
Her gesture went viral online, resonating with thousands — and moving Jassim to act.
This was Rajha’s first visit to the UAE.
Jassim took her to Burj Khalifa, where she watched the skyscraper light up in the colours of the UAE flag — the same flag she had embraced in Basra.
“This happiness… I haven’t felt anything like it in years,” she told Gulf News. “You brought joy back to my heart.”
Throughout her visit, she repeated one message:
“There is no difference between Iraq and the UAE. We are one people, one heart.”
