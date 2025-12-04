Iraqi woman who kissed UAE flag gets emotional welcome in Dubai

Jassim reached out to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs–Dubai (GDRFA), explaining to Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, why her gesture deserved recognition. Lt Gen Al Marri welcomed the idea, and a visit visa was issued for the Iraqi woman and her daughter, allowing them to join the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.

Her visit was arranged through a personal initiative by Emirati journalist and content creator Jassim Al Shuhaimi. He told Gulf News he was deeply moved when he saw her kiss the UAE flag during the match in Basra. While interviewing fans in the stadium, he witnessed her sincerity and felt compelled to do something meaningful in return.

Rajha Mohammed Abbas, 62, known lovingly as the Mother of the Iraqis, arrived in Dubai with her daughter, Heba Fadel Taher, on 1 December — which also happened to be Rajha’s birthday, adding even more emotion to the moment.

Her daughter Heba echoed her mother’s gratitude. “I can’t describe how surprised and happy I am with the reception arranged by brother Jassim. He helped us with everything. We are truly grateful. May God bless you all.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Rajha said she was overwhelmed by the kindness shown to her. “I didn’t expect this surprise. May God protect you all,” she said, offering prayers for Jassim, the UAE, and its leadership. “The kindness of the people of the UAE is truly indescribable and priceless.”

Jassim took her to Burj Khalifa, where she watched the skyscraper light up in the colours of the UAE flag — the same flag she had embraced in Basra.

“A young Emirati walked by and gently placed the UAE flag on my lap,” she recalled. “I held it, hugged it, and kissed it. The flag is honour — whether it’s Iraq’s, the UAE’s, or any Arab nation’s.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.