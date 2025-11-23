Meet Dubai Police’s ‘Gold medal sniper’ and master of tactical training

With over 100 medals Lt. Col. Jassim is one of Dubai Police’s most accomplished officers
Dubai: Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammed Fayrouz of Dubai Police has carved an extraordinary legacy over a 33-year career, collecting more than 100 gold and silver medals across multiple sporting disciplines while also transforming the landscape of police training in the emirate.
A decorated athlete and respected officer, Lt. Col. Fayrouz established himself early on as one of the UAE’s finest javelin throwers. Representing both national athletics teams and the police force, he earned the title of “National Champion” after setting a remarkable 56-metre javelin record in 1996, a benchmark that stood for years.
Today, he serves as Head of the Training Impact Section within the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, where his influence spans both athletic and tactical domains.
A member of several committees including the UAE SWAT Challenge Committee, Lt. Col. Fayrouz continues to shape Dubai Police’s training standards through dedication, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.
Lt. Col. Fayrouz launched his sports journey in 1990, excelling in javelin and discus for two decades until retiring due to injury in 2010. His achievements included Gulf-level victories, selection for the UAE modern pentathlon team, and participation in major international events, including representing the UAE Military team in Hungary — his first international outing.
Beginning his policing career in the 1990s in the Protective Security Department, his physical abilities and skill with firearms soon earned him a position in the elite VIP Protection Unit. His unit dominated pistol shooting competitions for years, reinforcing his reputation as a standout performer.
VIP protection
Selected for the first VIP protection training cohort, he later joined the Dubai Police Academy, where he mentored and trained teams that went on to win top rankings in various athletic competitions. His expertise was further strengthened by completing specialised courses both locally and abroad.
In 2010, Lt. Col. Fayrouz returned to the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, where he became widely known as the “Shooting Mentor.” He spearheaded a revolution in shooting instruction by introducing dynamic, scenario-based training involving moving targets, vehicle-based firing techniques, and real-world engagement strategies.
He also launched Dubai Police’s first horseback shooting course, one of the most challenging programmes he ever undertook and pioneered training exercises involving boats, motorcycles, and varied elevation angles.
As Head of the Training Impact Section, Lt. Col. Fayrouz oversees the management and development of Al Ruwayyah Training City’s facilities. Under his leadership, shooting ranges expanded from five to more than 15, and a major afforestation initiative transformed the training grounds into a green oasis.
He is currently overseeing a regional first: a mountain biking track nearing completion within Training City. His career includes 184 proposals, 42 of which have been implemented, earning him 240 incentives, 42 awards, and numerous commendations.
