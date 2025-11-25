Al Tamimi & Company Advises IFC on Landmark Baghdad International Airport PPP

Thomas Calvert, Head of Corporate Commercial, at Al Tamimi & Company’s Iraq Practice, commented: “The Baghdad International Airport PPP is a major step forward for Iraq, showing that large-scale, internationally bankable infrastructure can be delivered through transparent, competitive procurement aligned with global best practice. As the first PPP of its kind in the country’s aviation sector, this USD 764 million investment will modernize capacity and operations, improve the passenger experience, and help position Baghdad as a future regional hub.