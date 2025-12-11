Al Tamimi & Company advises L’Assiette Nordique on the opening of its capital to a major investment fund

Casablanca, Morocco: Al Tamimi & Company is pleased to announce that it has advised L’Assiette Nordique, a leading seafood processing and distribution company in Morocco, on the opening of its capital to Capmezzanine V, FPCC-RFA, the fifth fund managed by CDG Invest Growth. This transaction marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and is the first investment completed by Capmezzanine V following the closing of this new fund.