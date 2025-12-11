Al Tamimi & Company advises L’Assiette Nordique on the opening of its capital to a major investment fund

The move strengthens Al Tamimi’s North Africa presence and its role in major PE deals
Casablanca, Morocco: Al Tamimi & Company is pleased to announce that it has advised L’Assiette Nordique, a leading seafood processing and distribution company in Morocco, on the opening of its capital to Capmezzanine V, FPCC-RFA, the fifth fund managed by CDG Invest Growth. This transaction marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and is the first investment completed by Capmezzanine V following the closing of this new fund.
This strategic investment, executed through a capital increase, will enable L’Assiette Nordique to accelerate its industrial growth, consolidate its position in the domestic market, and serves as a key step toward a planned IPO in the coming years.
Al Tamimi & Company acted as legal counsel to L’Assiette Nordique, providing comprehensive transactional support, including regulatory analysis, deal structuring, and negotiation of the binding investment documentation. CDG Invest Growth was advised by DLA Piper. The Al Tamimi and Company team was led by Omar Zizi, Partner and Walid Edelaasri and Yahya Kettani, associates.
The signing of the binding documentation has already been communicated by the parties. Closing occurred on Tuesday, 9 December, following clearance from the Moroccan Competition Council.
Omar Zizi, Partner and Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Morocco Office, commented: “We are proud to have supported L’Assiette Nordique throughout this important transaction. The company has built a strong and reputable position in Morocco’s seafood sector, driven by quality, operational excellence, and a clear long-term vision. We are pleased to have contributed to a deal that strengthens a major national player in a strategic industry.”
Founded in 2009, L’Assiette Nordique has established itself as a market leader through a fully integrated value chain encompassing high-quality seafood processing and nationwide distribution. The company serves a diverse client base, including hospitality professionals, major retail chains, and wholesale distributors. Its operations are supported by robust cold-chain logistics systems, stringent traceability standards, and a continuous commitment to quality.
This transaction further underscores Al Tamimi & Company’s strong presence in North Africa and its expanding role in advising on complex private equity and cross-border investment transactions across the region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox