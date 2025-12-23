Daka's backflip celebration goes wrong after late AFCON equaliser for Zambia

Zambia's Daka escapes injury after celebration gone wrong
Patson Daka experienced a frightening moment during Zambia's opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when a backflip celebration went horribly wrong, though the Leicester City striker fortunately escaped serious injury.
The incident occurred in the dying moments of Zambia's Group G clash against Mali in Agadir. Daka had just scored a crucial 92nd-minute equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw for his country, sparking wild celebrations among the Zambian players and supporters.
In the heat of the moment, Daka attempted an acrobatic backflip to mark his dramatic late goal. However, the celebration quickly turned into concern as he landed awkwardly on his neck, tumbling over and immediately clutching the affected area. The 26-year-old appeared to be in visible discomfort, prompting immediate attention from medical staff.
Teammates and opponents alike initially celebrated with him as Daka remained on the ground but he was in discomfort. However, after receiving treatment, he was able to stand up and continue playing through the final moments of the match. Medical checks after the game revealed no signs of major neck issues, much to the relief of the Zambian coaching staff and fans.
Despite the scare, Daka was able to complete his post-match media duties, suggesting the injury was not as serious as initially feared. The striker will likely undergo further assessment to ensure there are no lingering effects from the awkward landing.
The incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in acrobatic goal celebrations. While backflips have become increasingly popular among footballers celebrating important goals, they can be dangerous when not executed properly.
Zambia will hope their key striker remains fit for their upcoming Group G fixtures as they seek to progress beyond the group stages of the tournament.
