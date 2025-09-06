Footage shows the car moving erratically before the moment of impact
Dubai: A woman in Iraq’s Diyala province lost control of her car on a busy street in Baqubah, hitting a police officer and crashing into three other vehicles, according to local authorities and widely shared video footage.
The officer, identified as Mowlan Jawad Faris of Diyala’s Third Emergency Regiment, was on duty when the speeding car veered towards him, struck him, then crossed into the opposite lane and smashed into several parked cars.
The crash left visible damage and caused panic in the area.
Footage circulating on social media showed the car swerving erratically moments before the impact. The video quickly went viral, sparking debate online over road safety and accountability in Iraq.
The extent of the officer’s injuries is still unclear. Security forces sealed off the scene and launched an investigation into the crash.
