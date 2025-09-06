GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iraq: Woman runs over policeman, crashes into three cars

Footage shows the car moving erratically before the moment of impact

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Iraq: Woman runs over policeman, crashes into three cars

Dubai: A woman in Iraq’s Diyala province lost control of her car on a busy street in Baqubah, hitting a police officer and crashing into three other vehicles, according to local authorities and widely shared video footage.

The officer, identified as Mowlan Jawad Faris of Diyala’s Third Emergency Regiment, was on duty when the speeding car veered towards him, struck him, then crossed into the opposite lane and smashed into several parked cars.

The crash left visible damage and caused panic in the area.

Footage circulating on social media showed the car swerving erratically moments before the impact. The video quickly went viral, sparking debate online over road safety and accountability in Iraq.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is still unclear. Security forces sealed off the scene and launched an investigation into the crash.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iraq

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Viral video shows man painting dog blue, triggers outrage

Man paints dog blue in viral video, sparking outrage

1m read
Iraqi stage and screen legend Salima Khudair dies at 79 after decades-long career

Veteran Iraqi actress Salima Khudair dies at 79

2m read
Court rejects man’s Dh25,000 claim over failed car deal

Court rejects man’s Dh25,000 claim over failed car deal

2m read
Egypt: Chief dies in car crash a day after promotion

Egypt: Chief dies in car crash a day after promotion

1m read