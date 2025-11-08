While he acknowledged the mistake, he attempted to shift blame to another driver
Dubai: A Dubai court has fined a man Dh3,000 after finding him responsible for a three-vehicle crash that left two people injured when he lost control of his car and swerved sharply into another vehicle, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The defendant appeared before the Traffic Court and admitted losing control of his vehicle, saying it veered to the right and struck two other cars in succession. While he acknowledged the mistake, he attempted to shift blame to another driver, claiming the other party was partly responsible for the accident.
The Dubai Public Prosecution charged him with two offenses, causing injury to others by mistake and damaging property owned by others, stating in its indictment that he was driving carelessly and without paying attention, which caused his car to swerve suddenly and collide with another vehicle.
The impact pushed that car into a third, injuring two people and damaging all three vehicles.
After reviewing the case, the court ruled that the evidence clearly established the man’s negligence.
The police report, the accident sketch, and the defendant’s own statement all confirmed that he had been driving inattentively and failed to consider road conditions.
In its reasoning, the court noted that the offenses of causing injury by mistake and damaging another’s property require three elements: fault, harm, and a causal link between the two.
The court concluded that the defendant’s careless driving and sudden deviation caused the collision, leading to bodily harm to two individuals and damage to the vehicles involved.
The court rejected the defendant’s claim that another driver shared responsibility, saying there was no evidence to support it and describing the argument as an attempt to cast doubt on credible evidence. The judge therefore convicted him and imposed a fine of Dh3,000.
