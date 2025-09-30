Drunk driving in UAE: Woman to pay Dh200,000 blood money after pedestrian dies

She said she was surprised to find pedestrians standing in the middle of the road
The Dubai Court of Misdemeanour has convicted a woman of causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, ordering her to pay a Dh10,000 fine and Dh200,000 in blood money to the family of the deceased, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The court held the woman responsible for vehicle damages in the multi-car collision. The accident occurred late at night when the woman, an Arab national, consumed alcohol before driving on a two-way side street in the Al Qudra area. She lost control of her vehicle, colliding with another car, which was pushed into a streetlight and a parked vehicle before striking a third car. Her car then veered again, hitting three pedestrians. One of the victims died from severe injuries, while the other two suffered varying degrees of harm.
Medical reports confirmed that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, a fact she admitted during police investigations. She told authorities that she was surprised to find pedestrians standing in the middle of the road.
The court found her liable for the crash, citing her intoxication and failure to exercise caution. It also noted that the two surviving pedestrians contributed partially to the incident by standing in the road outside designated crossing areas, which placed themselves and others at risk. In addition to the fines and blood money, the court held her responsible for damages to the vehicles involved.
