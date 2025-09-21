GOLD/FOREX
Drunk-driving crash: Dubai motorist fined Dh15,000, licence suspended

Man caused property damage after losing control of his car in Bur Dubai

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: A 42-year-old Asian man has been fined Dh15,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for three months after a Dubai court found him guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing property damage in a traffic accident in Bur Dubai.

According to court documents, the man lost control of his private vehicle while driving in the district, veering off the road and mounting a curb before damaging five meters of landscaped area. Police officers at the scene suspected intoxication and ordered a test, which confirmed the presence of alcohol in his system.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged him with two offenses: driving under the influence and damaging property belonging to others. Investigators documented the scene with police reports, inspection records, and diagrams, which supported the charges.

During the trial, the defendant admitted to the allegations, and the court noted that the charges were closely linked. Judges therefore ruled on the harsher of the two offenses, sentencing him to a fine, license suspension, and release upon payment of the penalty and completion of his detention period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
