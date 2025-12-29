GOLD/FOREX
Boxer Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that killed two

Local authorities have confirmed that Joshua was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Anthony Joshua
Dubai: British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria on Monday that left two people dead.

Local authorities have confirmed that Joshua was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is said to be “doing fine,” according to the BBC.

The fatal crash occurred on the Ogun—Lagos State Expressway after Joshua’s vehicle collided with another car. The 36-year-old, who was born in the UK, has family roots in Sagamu, a town in Ogun State.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, told the Daily Mail he learnt of the incident while on holiday.

“I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident,” Hearn said. “We are trying to contact Anthony, and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is. Thankfully, from what I have seen in the images, he appears OK. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

An eyewitness, Adeniyi Orojo, described the scene to local newspaper Punch. He said the convoy involved two vehicles and Joshua was seated in the back, which also carried three other occupants, while his security detail followed in the second vehicle.

Orojo said bystanders attempted to rescue those involved and flagged down passing vehicles for help before officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived. He claimed that two occupants of the Lexus died at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

