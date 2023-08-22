Abu Dhabi: Five young Emiratis were killed in a traffic accident in Al Ain in the early hours of Tuesday, Abu Dhabi Police said.
They died in a collision between two vehicles on Saa’a Road, officials said. A sixth person involved in the accident sustained serious injuries and is being treated in intensive care in a hospital.
Ambulances and police patrols had immediately moved to the site and dealt with the accident quickly, police said on their social media channels.
The funeral and prayers for the deceased took place in the Martyr Omar Al Muqbali Mosque in the Umm Ghafa area after the noon (Dhur) prayer.
They were then buried in the Umm Ghafa cemetery in Al Ain.
The deceased are Ali Ahmed Ali Al Saadi, Ali Khamis Muhammad Al Saadi, Hammoud Abdul Aziz Ali Al Saadi, Rashid Abdullah Muhammad Al Saadi, and Abdullah Ali Abdullah Eid Al Kutbi.
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols urged motorists to commit to safe driving. The police also urged the public to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours about the accident.