DEWA chief Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer held a high-level meeting in Baku

Al Tayer extended warm greetings and acknowledged Azerbaijan's role as host of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), following the UAE’s recent success in hosting COP28.

“This success reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to working with the international community to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and address climate challenges and global warming. Our experience and expertise in hosting (COP28) have strengthened our determination to support Azerbaijan in organising another successful climate conference, and we are fully prepared to provide our expertise and lessons learned to ensure the success of this important event. Our strong partnership is also evident in our cooperation in various projects, especially in the renewable energy sector, where we work together to develop solar energy projects and exchange knowledge and expertise,” said Al Tayer.

Ties grown stronger

Al Tayer emphasised the solid bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, which extend for more than 30 years and include vital sectors such as economic development and renewable energy, which support the sustainable development goals of both countries.

“These ties have grown stronger under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE is the largest Arab and 7th largest investor in Azerbaijan with a total amount of $1.1 billion by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani investments in the UAE amounted to over $210 million as of the end of 2021. In Dubai, we work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make the Emirate a global centre for clean energy and green economy through pioneering global projects and initiatives. Our strategy and direction are clear, as we aim through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy from clean sources by 2050,” said Al Tayer.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, Ambassador of the UAE to Azerbaijan, Anar Akhundov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Vugar Ahmadov, Chairman and CEO of ‘Azerishq’, the Baku electrical grid operator, and representatives of Azerbaijani companies specialised in the energy sector.

Invited for WETEX

After the meeting, Al Tayer invited Azerbaijani companies to explore investment opportunities in Dubai, UAE, particularly in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors. He also invited them to participate in the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by DEWA from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.