First batch of such msart cameras will be installed this weekend under the Al Budaiya Bridge. The new surveillance technology will be placed at the exit heading towards Dubai, aimed at improving traffic management and enforcement in the area.

Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Police’s Traffic and Patrols Department, confirmed the plans to Gulf News on Thursday. He explained that the initiative comes in response to directives from Major General Abdullah Mubarak, Sharjah Police’s Commander-in-Chief, to utilise modern technology to better monitor traffic violations.

The goal is to free up patrols to focus on other areas while also improving efficiency in reporting and speed response, he added.

“This is part of ongoing efforts to control traffic and address violations, including improper lane changes. We are installing these cameras at the Al Budaiya Bridge area to address complaints and improve traffic flow for users travelling from Al Suyoh to Sheikh Khalifa Street,” he added.

Heavy traffic

The installation is a response to heavy morning traffic leading to Emirates Road, where drivers have been reported crossing lanes improperly, causing congestion for those headed towards Sheikh Khalifa Street.

Police patrols already monitor this location regularly, but cameras will provide consistent enforcement. “While patrols are present daily, they sometimes need to respond to incidents in other areas. These cameras will allow us to monitor the location more efficiently,” Colonel Al Naqbi added.

According to Article 86 of the Federal Traffic Law, failing to adhere to the mandatory lane results in a Dh400 fine. Drivers are urged to stay in their designated lanes, especially in high-traffic areas, to prevent accidents and congestion.

Winter season traffic violations

Colonel Al Naqbi also raised concerns about violations on Khor Fakkan Road and Mleiha Road during the winter season. Many drivers are seen parking on the yellow lanes, a traffic violation that incurs a Dh500 fine. Police have issued numerous fines for this behaviour, especially since the yellow lanes are designated for emergency vehicles.

“We urge drivers to avoid parking on the roadside, particularly in desert areas, as it poses a risk to their safety and that of others Stopping in these areas is prohibited to ensure clear access for emergency services.”

Unloading quade bikes

In addition, unloading quade bikes or motorcycles in desert areas is strictly prohibited. Advisory signs indicate no unloading zones on Khor Fakkan Street, Mleiha Road, Mahafiz, and Nizwa. This regulation, enforced by the Executive Council, is designed to protect the environment and reduce noise pollution.

Violators of the unloading ban face fines of Dh3,000 and a three-month motorcycle/quad bike impoundment.

Stay safe