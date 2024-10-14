Dubai: Dubai Police have warned pedestrians against crossing the road in undesignated areas as it could lead to serious accidents.
Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, said pedestrians should follow the guidelines and ensure the road is clear of vehicles before they cross the road. He also called on motorists to stay alert to pedestrian movements and adhere to speed limits, emphasising that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians and drivers.
Brig. Ashour noted that the Naif Police Station has fined 37 pedestrians since the start of the year for dangerously crossing the road from undesignated areas and ignoring traffic signals, thereby putting themselves and other road users at risk.
He said the violation of pedestrians failing to abide by traffic signals incurs a fine of Dh400, in accordance with Article 89 of the Federal Traffic Law.
He urged pedestrians to prioritise safety by crossing the road only from designated areas and following traffic signal instructions at intersections.