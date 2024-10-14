Dubai: Dubai Police have warned pedestrians against crossing the road in undesignated areas as it could lead to serious accidents.

Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, said pedestrians should follow the guidelines and ensure the road is clear of vehicles before they cross the road. He also called on motorists to stay alert to pedestrian movements and adhere to speed limits, emphasising that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians and drivers.