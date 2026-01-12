Update software immediately: Ensure both WhatsApp and your phone’s operating system (iOS or Android) are updated to the latest versions via official app stores. These updates often contain the "patches" needed to close security holes.

Enable two-step verification: Add an extra layer of security by setting up a mandatory PIN in WhatsApp settings. This prevents hackers from easily re-registering your account on another device.

Treat unknown calls with caution: Use the WhatsApp privacy setting to silence calls from unknown numbers.

Use official banking channels: Only conduct transactions through the bank’s verified app or website. Never share One-Time Passwords (OTPs), PINs, or login credentials.

Verify before clicking: Be wary of URLs with misspellings or extra characters (e.g., ".xyz" or ".kom" extensions). These are frequently used in "greeting scams" to install malware.