ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

'Happy New Year' WhatsApp text could empty your bank account – think before you click

Happy New Year messages may hide malware, police warn

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Cybercrime alert: Fraudulent New Year greetings circulating online
AFP

As the world welcomes 2026, cybercriminals in Hyderabad have launched a new scam targeting WhatsApp users. Authorities in the southern Indian state of Telangana have warned users of a surge in WhatsApp scams coinciding with New Year celebrations.

How does the scam operate?

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit reported that messages claiming to offer “Happy New Year” greetings, gift offers, SBI credit card deals, travel discounts, and event tickets are being widely circulated online.

Clicking the links installs malware, giving hackers remote access to mobile devices. Officials said the malicious software can steal banking credentials, OTPs, photos, contacts, and even hijack WhatsApp accounts to propagate the scam further.

What are 'Greeting Scams'?

Telangana Police described the attacks as “Greeting Scams,” noting that messages often appear to come from trusted contacts whose accounts have been compromised, making them difficult to detect. Cybersecurity experts said the malware can bypass two-factor authentication on financial apps, effectively giving attackers full control of victims’ devices.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid clicking suspicious links, block unknown APK files, enable two-factor authentication, and download apps only from official stores. Anyone affected is advised to disconnect from the internet immediately, uninstall unknown apps, and contact their bank.

What happens if you click the link?

Once activated, the malware gives hackers full remote access to the phone. It can:

  • Read SMS and access contacts, photos, and files

  • Activate the microphone

  • Hijack WhatsApp accounts to propagate itself further

  • Bypass two-factor authentication for banking apps

How much control do hackers gain?

The malware effectively “kidnaps” the device. Attackers can read messages, record audio, and steal credentials, spreading the scam further by messaging family, friends, and work groups.

What precautions do authorities recommend?

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau advised:

  • Avoid links: Do not open messages claiming gifts or offers, even from friends or family.

  • Block APK files: Never install apps sent via messaging platforms.

  • Enable two-factor authentication: Protect WhatsApp and financial accounts.

  • Update apps safely: Use only official app stores.

  • Disconnect immediately: If a link is clicked, turn off internet, uninstall apps, and alert your bank.

Police warned that a single click during festive excitement could lead to serious financial and personal loss.

Related Topics:
crimeindiaWhatsAppcybercrime

