No WhatsApp or Telegram without SIM in India: What expats and travellers need to know

India to enforce 6-hour logouts; expats must keep WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal tied to SIM
Dubai: New rules from India’s telecom ministry could change how you use messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, and more while in the country.
India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, 2025, requiring messaging apps to remain linked to an active Indian SIM card at all times.
SIM binding: Apps must stop working if the linked SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated.
Web logouts: WhatsApp Web and similar services will log you out automatically every six hours. Re-login via QR code will be required.
Compliance: Apps have 90 days to implement the changes and 120 days to report compliance.
If you’re traveling to India or are an expat using multiple devices:
Apps may stop working on secondary devices or tablets without a SIM.
Switching SIMs between devices frequently may cause intermittent access.
Web versions of apps will require more frequent logins.
Tip: Ensure your Indian SIM is active and your apps are updated before traveling to avoid interruptions.
The DoT has directed messaging apps to verify that the SIM card linked to the account is present at all times. If the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, the app must stop functioning.
Currently, most apps authenticate users only once during installation. Even if the SIM is changed or removed, the account continues to operate. The government says this loophole allows cybercriminals—especially those operating from abroad—to exploit inactive Indian numbers for fraud.
Continuous SIM presence: Apps must regularly check that the registered SIM is in the device. If not, the app will pause until the SIM is reinserted.
Web access logouts: WhatsApp Web and similar versions must automatically log users out every six hours. Re-authentication via QR code will be required.
Compliance timeline: Apps have 90 days to implement changes and 120 days to report compliance to the government.
Experts warn scammers may still exploit new or fake SIMs.
The move improves traceability and makes it easier for authorities to track misuse.
The rule ensures every messaging account in India is linked to a physical SIM at all times. Officials believe it will:
Reduce online fraud and impersonation
Make messaging platforms more secure
Ensure better accountability for users
Critics warn it may inconvenience genuine users, but supporters view it as a crucial step toward stronger cybersecurity.
Messaging apps have 90 days to comply. After implementation, apps like WhatsApp will only work if the linked SIM is active, and web sessions will require more frequent re-authentication.
Bottom line: India is tightening rules for messaging apps to curb fraud. WhatsApp accounts may soon require the SIM to remain physically present, and web logins will need refreshing every six hours. Users should expect minor inconveniences in exchange for stronger security and traceability.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox