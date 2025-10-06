WhatsApp to let users chat without sharing phone numbers

New username feature aims to boost privacy and reduce spam on the messaging platform
Dubai: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to create unique usernames, enabling communication without sharing phone numbers, according to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates.
Described as one of the boldest updates in the app’s history, the change marks a major shift in how privacy is managed on the Meta-owned platform, which serves more than two billion users worldwide.
The feature has appeared in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, allowing select users to set a personalised handle instead of their phone number. This username can then be used to start chats or search for contacts without exposing a user’s personal number.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing mechanisms to verify username availability and prevent duplicates ahead of a wider rollout expected in the coming weeks.
The move aligns with Meta’s broader strategy to enhance privacy and reduce dependence on personal numbers as the main form of identity across its platforms.
Reports from Interesting Engineering and Euro Weekly News suggest that WhatsApp will soon allow users to display only their username when starting conversations or joining groups, effectively hiding their phone numbers from unknown contacts.
Sources close to the company said the goal is to protect users from spam and unwanted messages while enabling safer interactions between individuals and businesses.
Although a phone number will still be required for registration, the introduction of usernames is seen as a key step towards a more flexible and privacy-focused digital identity.
The feature is also being tested in the latest Android beta (version 2.25.28.12), where users can “reserve” their desired usernames before the official launch. WhatsApp has reportedly implemented strict formatting rules for these handles, which must include at least one letter and may only contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores.
