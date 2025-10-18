GOLD/FOREX
Tired of spam? Meta rolls out new anti-spam rules for WhatsApp messages

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
WhatsApp will now limit messages sent to people who don’t reply to curb spam and bulk messaging.
WhatsApp, the messaging platform with over 3 billion users worldwide, is testing a new system to curb spam and bulk messages sent to people who haven’t replied.

The platform has grown more complex over the years with features like communities and groups, leading to increased spam and notification overload.

Why the change is needed

Meta aims to curb this by counting all messages sent to unreplied contacts toward the new monthly limit. Regular one-on-one chats will not be affected.

TechCrunch reports that WhatsApp will count all messages sent to unreplied contacts toward a monthly limit. For example, three follow-ups to someone who doesn’t respond will use three slots. Meta confirmed the test will roll out “in multiple countries in the coming weeks,” targeting bulk senders and spammers, while casual users won’t be affected.

How the new message limit works

  • Every message to someone who hasn’t replied counts toward the monthly quota.

  • Example: Sending three follow-up messages to an unreplied contact will use three slots from your limit.

  • Who it affects: The cap is mainly aimed at businesses and frequent bulk senders, not everyday users.

Ongoing anti-spam measures

WhatsApp has already rolled out several features to combat spam:

  • Message-forwarding limits

  • Click-to-chat reporting tools

  • Broadcast message restrictions

  • Unsubscribe options for marketing messages

The new monthly cap builds on these efforts, drawing clearer boundaries between genuine conversations and spammy behaviour.

Tackling WhatsApp spam

Despite previous anti-spam tools, WhatsApp remains a target for marketing campaigns, political messages, and scams. The platform continues to refine its tools to limit bulk messaging while allowing everyday chats to flow freely.

Upcoming privacy updates

The messaging limit arrives alongside username support, which lets users connect without sharing phone numbers. While this enhances privacy, it could also create new avenues for spam. Meta plans to combine the username system with the messaging cap to prevent abuse.

Focus on key markets

This update is particularly relevant in countries like India, where WhatsApp has over 500 million users and is widely used for everything from work updates to personal invites. Meta is monitoring usage closely to ensure ordinary users are unaffected while limiting spam from bulk senders.

Bottom line

WhatsApp’s new monthly cap aims to balance normal messaging with spam prevention. Its success will depend on strict enforcement and whether spammers find ways to bypass the limits.

