Tired of spam? Meta rolls out new anti-spam rules for WhatsApp messages
WhatsApp, the messaging platform with over 3 billion users worldwide, is testing a new system to curb spam and bulk messages sent to people who haven’t replied.
The platform has grown more complex over the years with features like communities and groups, leading to increased spam and notification overload.
Meta aims to curb this by counting all messages sent to unreplied contacts toward the new monthly limit. Regular one-on-one chats will not be affected.
TechCrunch reports that WhatsApp will count all messages sent to unreplied contacts toward a monthly limit. For example, three follow-ups to someone who doesn’t respond will use three slots. Meta confirmed the test will roll out “in multiple countries in the coming weeks,” targeting bulk senders and spammers, while casual users won’t be affected.
Every message to someone who hasn’t replied counts toward the monthly quota.
Example: Sending three follow-up messages to an unreplied contact will use three slots from your limit.
Who it affects: The cap is mainly aimed at businesses and frequent bulk senders, not everyday users.
WhatsApp has already rolled out several features to combat spam:
Message-forwarding limits
Click-to-chat reporting tools
Broadcast message restrictions
Unsubscribe options for marketing messages
The new monthly cap builds on these efforts, drawing clearer boundaries between genuine conversations and spammy behaviour.
Despite previous anti-spam tools, WhatsApp remains a target for marketing campaigns, political messages, and scams. The platform continues to refine its tools to limit bulk messaging while allowing everyday chats to flow freely.
The messaging limit arrives alongside username support, which lets users connect without sharing phone numbers. While this enhances privacy, it could also create new avenues for spam. Meta plans to combine the username system with the messaging cap to prevent abuse.
This update is particularly relevant in countries like India, where WhatsApp has over 500 million users and is widely used for everything from work updates to personal invites. Meta is monitoring usage closely to ensure ordinary users are unaffected while limiting spam from bulk senders.
WhatsApp’s new monthly cap aims to balance normal messaging with spam prevention. Its success will depend on strict enforcement and whether spammers find ways to bypass the limits.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox