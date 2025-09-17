WhatsApp just made group chats way easier — here’s the new feature
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that organises message replies into threaded conversations, making it easier for users to follow discussions in active chats, according to WABetaInfo.
The feature targets both group and individual chats, addressing the challenge of keeping conversations organised in busy threads.
Beta testers on Android version 2.25.25.8 are seeing a redesigned reply system where responses automatically generate a new thread beneath the original message.
Opening a thread shows all replies in chronological order, and users can respond directly within the thread. Some messages may appear as “Follow-up replies,” though this label is currently not visible to all users.
Threads are only created for messages sent after the feature is enabled, but previous replies are automatically added to maintain conversation structure.
Here's how WhatsApp threaded replies work
Automatic thread creation: Replies generate a new thread under the original message.
Chronological view: All related responses appear in order within the thread.
Follow-up replies: Users can reply to specific messages in the thread; may appear as “Follow-up replies.”
Reply indicators: Message bubbles show the number of responses, making it easy to open the thread.
Past messages included: Previous replies are automatically added to the thread for context.
Selective threading: Only messages sent after the feature is enabled create threads.
Improved clarity: Threads separate topics visually, reducing confusion in busy chats.
Cross-platform rollout: Currently in Android beta (v2.25.25.8); iOS support is in development.
Beta-only testing: Full public rollout may take weeks to mon
“Structured conversations like these allow users to focus on the topics that matter to them, without being distracted by unrelated replies in the main chat,” WABetaInfo said.
A reply indicator now appears within message bubbles, showing the number of responses and letting users open threads to view the full chain. The feature is particularly useful in busy group chats where multiple discussions overlap.
Currently limited to beta testers on Android, WhatsApp is also reportedly developing the feature for iOS to ensure a consistent experience across platforms.
Since it is in testing, a wider rollout may take several weeks to months. Once launched, threaded replies are expected to improve communication and reduce misunderstandings in both individual and group conversations.
