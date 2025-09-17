Automatic thread creation: Replies generate a new thread under the original message.

Chronological view: All related responses appear in order within the thread.

Follow-up replies: Users can reply to specific messages in the thread; may appear as “Follow-up replies.”

Reply indicators: Message bubbles show the number of responses, making it easy to open the thread.

Past messages included: Previous replies are automatically added to the thread for context.

Selective threading: Only messages sent after the feature is enabled create threads.

Improved clarity: Threads separate topics visually, reducing confusion in busy chats.

Cross-platform rollout: Currently in Android beta (v2.25.25.8); iOS support is in development.