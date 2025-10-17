Salik is now on WhatsApp: What changes for Dubai toll gate users

Users can manage accounts from their phone, track payments, renew insurance via chat
Dubai: Dubai drivers managing their Salik toll account are about to get faster, simpler service—the company has launched a WhatsApp channel and upgraded its mobile app.
Now, residents can renew insurance, check toll balances, and make payments through WhatsApp or the mobile app—24/7, without friction.
Dubai's toll gate operator announced the expansion of its digital ecosystem recently, adding two major communication touchpoints to its existing nine channels. The moves reflect aggressive investment in customer convenience as Salik handles millions of daily transactions across the emirate's road network.
The upgraded Salik mobile app, launched in July, has already attracted 89,667 downloads and boasts 800,000 active users. Salik said the new WhatsApp channel is also proving equally popular: 150,000 customers have already received vehicle insurance renewal notifications via Meta’s messaging platform.
"Customer comfort and continuous enhancement of the digital experience are at the heart of our strategy," said Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik. “We continue to invest in innovative technologies to deliver seamless, secure, and smart services that support Dubai’s ambitious digital transformation goals,” he added.
Since January 2025, Salik’s digital channels have processed over 10.5 million transactions. Customer satisfaction has climbed to 92 per cent —a significant metric showing drivers are accepting the shift towards digital-first interactions.
The DFM-listed company now operates nine communication channels: its website, social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X), the Investor Relations App, SMS services, the new WhatsApp channel, and partnerships with the Roads and Transport Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Digital Dubai, Careem, and 17 leading banks across the UAE.
Salik said it is also investing heavily in backend technology.
The company has developed vehicle recognition systems with 99.9 per cent accuracy—critical for seamlessly identifying vehicles at toll gates. The company is also expanding its Salik eWallet to include a range of smart services beyond toll payments.
