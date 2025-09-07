GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Transport

When will your Salik balance expire? Key rules explained

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Update Salik details to avoid fines and ensure smooth travel
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai who leave their Salik toll accounts unused for long periods will have their balances safeguarded for up to five years before being forfeited, Albayan newspaper reported, citing company sources.

Salik balance validity

Salik clarified that whether or not drivers top up their accounts or pass through toll gates, the balance remains valid for five years. Once this period lapses, the funds are automatically deducted in accordance with existing regulations, ensuring clarity of procedures and the protection of customer rights.

Damaged, lost, or stolen tags

The company also addressed other common concerns:

  • Damaged tags: If a Salik tag is damaged due to wear, technical faults, or unforeseen circumstances, vehicle owners must purchase a replacement.

  • Lost or stolen tags: Users must immediately cancel the tag through official channels, including the Salik smart app, website (www.salik.ae), or the 24/7 call center at 800-SALIK (72545). Failure to cancel a stolen or lost tag could leave the registered owner liable for any trips made with it.

Tag usage and activation

Salik emphasised that tags cannot be transferred between vehicles; each car must have its own dedicated tag to ensure accurate toll charging.

New tags must be activated before use via Salik’s digital platforms or the Roads and Transport Authority’s systems. Once payment is confirmed, motorists can use toll gates immediately, provided the tag is correctly affixed to the windshield.

Importance of following guidelines

The company urged all users to adhere to the official guidelines for Salik tags, stressing that these measures ensure a smooth and fair experience for every road user.

Salik highlighted that the system not only facilitates traffic flow but also supports Dubai’s vision of advanced, smart infrastructure, keeping pace with the city’s rapid growth in vehicles and mobility.

