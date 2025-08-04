Avoid Salik toll fines by learning about violations, penalties, and how to dispute them
Dubai: If you drive through Salik toll gates in Dubai, it’s important to understand how Salik violations work and how to avoid costly fines. This guide covers the different types of Salik violations, how much you may be fined, how to dispute them, and what happens if your account becomes inactive.
If your Salik account does not have enough balance when you pass through a toll gate, and you fail to recharge it within five working days, you will be fined Dh50.
Limit: One violation per day per vehicle.
Salik will notify you via SMS if your account has insufficient funds, but this only works if your contact details are up to date.
If your vehicle is not registered with Salik and you drive through a toll gate, you must register and activate a Salik tag within 10 working days from your first trip.
If you fail to do so, the following fines will apply:
Dh100 for the first offence
Dh 200 for the second
Dh400 for each subsequent offence
Limit: One violation per day per vehicle
You could be fined Dh10,000 for either of the following violations:
Tampering with a Salik tag through fraud or manipulation
Causing damage to Salik toll gates, self-service recharge machines, or other Salik-owned assets
These are serious violations and may result in further legal consequences.
If you believe a violation was issued in error, you can file a dispute but only within 13 months from the date it was added to your traffic file.
Ensure you check your account regularly to stay aware of any new fines, especially if your contact details have changed.
If you have not used your Salik account in a long time, or you’ve left the UAE without deactivating it, be aware of the new inactivity rule.
According to Salik terms and conditions: "A Salik account will become an inactive Salik account if there are no tolls, payments, or balance top-ups for five years. Once inactive, the account will be deactivated and the remaining balance forfeited."
To avoid losing your funds, keep your account active by making occasional top-ups or using a toll gate.
If you have changed your mobile number recently, you must update your Salik account to continue receiving alerts. If your number is not updated:
You will not receive SMS notifications for low balance or violations.
You may miss deadlines for recharging your account and unknowingly accumulate fines.
Always ensure your contact details are up to date and monitor your account regularly.
You can view recent trips, pending trips, and violations through the following platforms:
Smart Salik app
RTA Dubai app
Salik website - www.salik.ae
You can also pay fines directly through the Salik website.
Staying on top of your Salik account is essential to avoid unnecessary fines. Ensure your vehicle is registered, maintain a sufficient balance, and keep your contact details current. Regularly check for any violations and act promptly if any issues arise.
This article was published on August 4, 2025 and has been updated since.
