Dubai: Received a Salik fine and not sure why? If you believe you have been wrongly charged, you can file a dispute and in some instances, even get a refund if the violation has already been paid for.

So, if you think you have a valid case and supporting evidence, here are three easy and efficient ways to contest a Salik violation:

SALIK FINES Insufficient Funds – Dh50 fine

If you have an insufficient balance in your Salik account, using the toll gate can lead to a fine of Dh50 or more. While you may still be able to cross the toll gate, you will need to ensure that you top up your Salik account within five working days of crossing the gate. If you fail to do so, then you will be charged with a fine of Dh50 for every day that you pass under a toll gate.

Once you recharge your Salik account, the outstanding toll and payment will be automatically deducted. This grace period excludes public holidays and weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).



Unregistered Plate – Dh100 to Dh400 fine.

If your car does not have a registered Salik tag and you drive through a toll gate, you will have 10 business days from the date of the first trip to register for a Salik tag. Failing to do so will lead to the following fines:

- Dh100 is the first time you use the toll gate after 10 days have passed.

- Dh200 on the second trip.

- Dh400 each subsequent time you drive through a toll gate.



Note: There is a maximum of one violation per day per vehicle, meaning only one fine will be registered even if you use the toll gate multiple times in a day.

Act quickly: The deadline for dispute

According to Salik’s latest terms and conditions if you want to file a Salik violation dispute, you must do it within a specific timeframe. You can dispute a toll violation only if it has been posted to your traffic file within the last 13 months from the violation issuance date.

Disputing a Salik fine: A step-by-step guide

Three ways to apply for Salik dispute

1. Through the website – salik.ae

2. Mobile apps:

• Smart Salik

• Dubai Drive

• Dubai Now

3. Salik call centre – 80072545

Through Salik website

• Visit the website – salik.ae, and click on the ‘Violations and Disputes’ category on the homepage.

• Next, enter your car number plate details and click the ‘Search’ button.

• Based on the details provided, the fines registered against your vehicle will be shown. You also have the option to see paid violations.

• Next, select the fine you want to file a dispute against.

• Enter your traffic file number and the details of the dispute – the time and location (these details are provided in the description of the fine). Add a reason for filing dispute.

• Next, submit the application.

Through Smart Salik app

• Open the Smart Salik app (available for Apple and Android devices), and go to ‘Violations and Disputes’.

• Enter your car number plate details.

• Select the violation.

• Fill in the application form to file a dispute case, and any additional details or evidence required for the dispute (the time, location, and type of violation). Then, submit the case application.

Through Dubai Drive app

• Open the Dubai Drive app (available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices), and log-in with your UAE Pass account.

• Go to the ‘Salik’ category on the homepage, and then select ‘Violations and Disputes’.

• Fill in your car number plate details. You will then see the fines against your vehicle and select the violation.

Through Dubai Now app

• Open the Dubai Now app and log-in with your UAE Pass.

• Next, select the ‘Driving’ category on the homepage, and then select ‘Salik Accounts’.

• Since you logged in with your UAE Pass, you will be able to see your vehicle and Salik account details.

• Select the ‘Violations and Disputes’ section and file a dispute case.

Through the Salik Call Centre

• Call this number – 800 72545 (the official Salik call centre).

• Select your language.

• Select ‘5’ for Salik violations and disputes.

• Select ‘2’ to request disputing Salik violations. You will be required to provide your car number plate details and the type of violation to the call centre employee, who will register your case.

What happens after I have file a Salik dispute case?

You will receive a ‘dispute number’ within two working days, which you will have to use to track the status of your case. According to the Salik call centre, the dispute case will be overseen by the relevant department and a decision will be made in 15 days. You will receive the result of your dispute case via your registered email address and by SMS.

You can track your dispute case through this link from the Salik website - https://customers.salik.ae/en/salik-services/my-tag/violations#detail or contact the call centre.

How to get a refund for paid Salik violation

If your dispute is successful and a previously paid fine needs a refund, you will need to submit an electronic refund form through a Salik Customer Happiness Centre. Here are the centre locations and operating hours:

Customer Happiness Centre - Umm Ramool

• Location: Marrakesh Street, Umm Ramool

• Timings: Monday to Thursday from 8am to 7.30pm and on Fridays from 8am to 12pm.

Customer Happiness Centre - Deira

• Location: Al Tawar, Behind General HQ of Dubai Police

• Timings: Monday to Thursday from 8am to 7.30pm and on Fridays from 8am to 12pm.

Dubai Government Workshop

• Location: Emirates Road, Al Rowaiyah Third

• Timings: Monday to Thursday from 8am to 7.30pm and on Fridays from 8am to 12pm.

Tasjeel Al Qusais

• Location: Beirut Street, Al Qusais Industrial 5

• Timings: Monday to Saturday from 7am to 10.30pm and Fridays from 7am to 12pm and 3pm to 10.30pm.