Salik fines

Insufficient Funds – Dh50 fine

If you have an insufficient balance in your Salik account, using the toll gate can lead to a fine of Dh50 or more. While you may still be able to cross the toll gate, you will need to ensure that you top up your Salik account within five working days of crossing the gate. If you fail to do so, then you will be charged with a fine of Dh50 for every day that you pass from under a toll gate.

Once you recharge your Salik account, the outstanding toll and payment will be automatically deducted. This grace period excludes public holidays and weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).



Unregistered Plate – Dh100 to Dh400 fine.

If your car does not have a registered Salik tag and you drive through a toll gate, you will have 10 business days from the date of the first trip to register for a Salik tag. Failing to do so will lead to the following fines:

- Dh100 is the first time you use the toll gate after 10 days have passed.

- Dh200 on the second trip

- Dh400 each subsequent time you drive through a toll gate.



Note: There is a maximum of one violation per day per vehicle, meaning only one fine will be registered even if you use the toll gate multiple times in a day.