Dubai: If you have received Salik fines and ignored their payment, you should be aware that the maximum fines you can accumulate in a year is Dh10,000.
This cap is part of Salik’s latest terms and conditions, updated on June 28, 2024. Understanding these changes is crucial, as they introduce new rules for disputing fines and inactive Salik accounts.
1. Dispute your Salik violation quickly
If you want to file a Salik violation dispute, you must do it within a specific timeframe.
You can dispute a toll violation only if it has been posted to your traffic file within the last 13 months from the violation issuance date, as per the latest terms and conditions.
If you have an insufficient balance in your Salik account, using the toll gate can lead to a fine of Dh50 or more. While you may still be able to cross the toll gate, you will need to ensure that you top up your Salik account within five working days of crossing the gate. If you fail to do so, then you will be charged with a fine of Dh50 for every day that you pass from under a toll gate.
Once you recharge your Salik account, the outstanding toll and payment will be automatically deducted. This grace period excludes public holidays and weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).
Unregistered Plate – Dh100 to Dh400 fine.
If your car does not have a registered Salik tag and you drive through a toll gate, you will have 10 business days from the date of the first trip to register for a Salik tag. Failing to do so will lead to the following fines:
- Dh100 is the first time you use the toll gate after 10 days have passed.
- Dh200 on the second trip
- Dh400 each subsequent time you drive through a toll gate.
Note: There is a maximum of one violation per day per vehicle, meaning only one fine will be registered even if you use the toll gate multiple times in a day.
2. Salik fines now have a maximum limit
There is now a limit on how much you can be fined for Salik tolls in a year. The maximum amount you will have to pay is Dh10,000, as the terms and conditions published on the Salik website state: “The maximum aggregate amount of fines in relation to the Salik tolling system that may be imposed per vehicle, for any Salik tolling system violation shall not exceed Dh10,000 in any given calendar year, being the period commencing on January 1 and ending on December 31.”
3. Keep your Salik account active to not lose out on your balance
If you don’t normally use Salik toll gates, or have left the country without deactivating your Salik account, remember that dormant accounts can get deactivated, which would also mean losing out on the balance in your account.
As per the new terms and conditions, “A Salik account will become an inactive Salik account if there are no tolls or payments made or balance recharge posted to the Salik Account for a period of five years. When a Salik account becomes inactive, it shall forfeit any remaining account balance.”
So, make sure to use your Salik regularly or top up your account to avoid losing your money.