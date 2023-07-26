Dubai: From next week - Friday, August 4, you can travel between Dubai and Sharjah on a ferry from just Dh15.

On Monday, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will resume this Dubai Ferry service, which will be operational seven days a week . While the service was first launched by RTA in 2019, it was temporarily discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the service resuming soon, here is how you can beat the Dubai-Sharjah traffic and travel on the new ferry route.

Where can I take the ferry from?

Dubai station: Al Ghubaiba Marine Station

The marine station is located in the Al Fahidi district of Bur Dubai and is a two-minute walk from the Al Ghubaiba Metro station, which is on the Green Line. To know more about how you can plan your journey with public transport in Dubai, click here .

Sharjah station: Aquarium Marine Station

The station is located next to the Sharjah Aquarium, in the Al Majaz 3 area. The Sharjah bus service – Mowasalat – operates Bus Route 7 and Bus Route 3, which you can take to get there. To know more about how you can plan your journey with public transport in Sharjah, click here .

How long does the trip take?

The ferry will shuttle passengers between Dubai and Sharjah within 35 minutes.

Dubai and Sharjah Ferry schedule

Monday to Thursday – 8 trips a day

From Sharjah:



• Two morning trips at 7am and 8.30am

• Two evening trips at 4.45pm and 6.15pm

From Dubai:

• One morning trip at 7.45am

• Three evening trips at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm

Friday to Sunday – 6 trips a day

From Sharjah:

• Ferry departs at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

From Dubai:

• Ferry departs at 3pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Cost

• Dh15 – Silver Class

• Dh25 – Gold Class

• Free for People of Determination and children under the age of five.

How to pay for the ticket

You can book the tickets online or in-person at the service counters located in the marine stations.

Book online in advance – You can book your tickets through the website - marine.rta.ae and pay for the tickets online with your credit or debit card.